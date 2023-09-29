Amazon has announced that the much-awaited Great Indian Festival will begin from October 8 with 24 hours early access from Prime members and over 25,000 products to be available via ‘Kick Starter Deals’ from October 26. The e-commerce giant is promising ‘never-seen-before deals’ on a wide range of products during this sale. Reportedly, the mega sale was earlier scheduled to begin on October 10, but the dates were brought forward after rival Flipkart's announcement on Thursday.

Top deals during Amazon Great Indian Festival:

Amazon is promising discounts of up to 65% on appliances, 60% on TVs and daily needs items and discounts ranging from 50 to 80% on top fashion and beauty products. Moreover, the company will also provide the option for No-cost EMI on the purchase of top mobile phones, TVs, Laptops, appliances and other electronic items.

Amazon says that the latest smartphones will be available from a starting price of ₹5,699 and 5G phones will begin from ₹8,999 during the Great Indian Festival.

Like every year, Amazon is offering huge discounts on its own range of items. This year, Amazon is promising discounts of up to 55% on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, Kindle e-readers and Alexa smart home combos during the Great Indian Festival.

Bank offers during Amazon Great Indian Festival:

In order to get the best out of the deals on Amazon, customers can use the SBI bank debit or credit cards to avail 10% discount. Moreover, Amazon Pay ICICI can avail 5% unlimited cashback while customers applying for a new card will be eligible to get ‘welcome rewards worth INR 2500.’

Additionally, Amazon is also offering 10% cashback on the purchase of Amazon Pay Gift Cards and customers planning a trip can get up to 40% cashback on the booking on hotels, flights, train tickets and more.

