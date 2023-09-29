Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Schedule revealed, top deals, bank offers and more
Amazon's Great Indian Festival will start on October 8, offering discounts of up to 65% on appliances and 60% on TVs, as well as discounts ranging from 50% to 80% on fashion and beauty products.
Amazon has announced that the much-awaited Great Indian Festival will begin from October 8 with 24 hours early access from Prime members and over 25,000 products to be available via ‘Kick Starter Deals’ from October 26. The e-commerce giant is promising ‘never-seen-before deals’ on a wide range of products during this sale. Reportedly, the mega sale was earlier scheduled to begin on October 10, but the dates were brought forward after rival Flipkart's announcement on Thursday.