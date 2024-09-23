Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: OnePlus Open foldable to get massive price - to hit Rs. 99,999 mark
Amazon is set to launch its Great Indian Festival on September 27, featuring the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone at an anticipated price of ₹99,999. This significant discount makes it an appealing choice for buyers looking for a high-performance foldable device.
E-commerce giant Amazon is all set to kick off its much-anticipated Great Indian Festival on September 27, and the deals are already creating a buzz.
