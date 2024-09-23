E-commerce giant Amazon is all set to kick off its much-anticipated Great Indian Festival on September 27, and the deals are already creating a buzz.

One of the most notable offers is on the OnePlus Open, the company’s first foldable smartphone, which is expected to be priced under ₹1 lakh during the sale. Currently retailing at ₹1,39,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant, the foldable will see a significant price cut, making it one of the most affordable devices in its category.

Amazon's teaser suggests that the OnePlus Open will be available at ₹99,999, marking a massive discount for those eager to own a foldable phone without spending a fortune. While further details like additional bank discounts or exchange offers are yet to be revealed, this initial price drop makes it an attractive option for tech enthusiasts.

Foldable smartphones have become increasingly popular in recent years as brands have worked to address earlier concerns such as durability, battery life, and performance. With devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro already in the market, competition is fierce. However, the OnePlus Open, with its slim profile and user-friendly features, stands out.

The OnePlus Open is designed to be lighter and more portable than many foldables, featuring a sleek 6.3-inch cover screen that allows users to perform quick tasks without unfolding the device. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the phone ensures seamless multitasking and gaming performance. Its expansive 7.82-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate makes it ideal for content consumption.

The device offers excellent value for anyone wanting a foldable phone with flagship specifications. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival just days away, this could be the perfect opportunity to grab one at a steal.

