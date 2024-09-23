Amazon is set to launch its Great Indian Festival on September 27, featuring the OnePlus Open foldable smartphone at an anticipated price of ₹ 99,999. This significant discount makes it an appealing choice for buyers looking for a high-performance foldable device.

E-commerce giant Amazon is all set to kick off its much-anticipated Great Indian Festival on September 27, and the deals are already creating a buzz. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the most notable offers is on the OnePlus Open, the company’s first foldable smartphone, which is expected to be priced under ₹1 lakh during the sale. Currently retailing at ₹1,39,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant, the foldable will see a significant price cut, making it one of the most affordable devices in its category.

Amazon's teaser suggests that the OnePlus Open will be available at ₹99,999, marking a massive discount for those eager to own a foldable phone without spending a fortune. While further details like additional bank discounts or exchange offers are yet to be revealed, this initial price drop makes it an attractive option for tech enthusiasts. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Foldable smartphones have become increasingly popular in recent years as brands have worked to address earlier concerns such as durability, battery life, and performance. With devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, and Vivo X Fold 3 Pro already in the market, competition is fierce. However, the OnePlus Open, with its slim profile and user-friendly features, stands out.

The OnePlus Open is designed to be lighter and more portable than many foldables, featuring a sleek 6.3-inch cover screen that allows users to perform quick tasks without unfolding the device. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and equipped with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the phone ensures seamless multitasking and gaming performance. Its expansive 7.82-inch inner display with a 120Hz refresh rate makes it ideal for content consumption.

The device offers excellent value for anyone wanting a foldable phone with flagship specifications. With the Amazon Great Indian Festival just days away, this could be the perfect opportunity to grab one at a steal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}