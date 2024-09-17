Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 to kick off on September 27: Deals on smartphones, wearables, and more | Mint

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024 to kick off on September 27: Deals on smartphones, wearables, and more
Scheduled for September 27, Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 offers early access for Prime members starting September 26. The sale features major discounts on electronics, with highlights including the iPhone 13 potentially priced at ₹39,999 for SBI card users.
E-commerce giant Amazon is all set to kick off its highly anticipated Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 on September 27, with Prime members gaining early access a day before, starting on September 26. The sale is expected to be a major event for online shoppers, offering deep discounts and a wide variety of deals across several product categories, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, and more.