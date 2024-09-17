Scheduled for September 27, Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 offers early access for Prime members starting September 26. The sale features major discounts on electronics, with highlights including the iPhone 13 potentially priced at ₹ 39,999 for SBI card users.

E-commerce giant Amazon is all set to kick off its highly anticipated Great Indian Festival Sale 2024 on September 27, with Prime members gaining early access a day before, starting on September 26. The sale is expected to be a major event for online shoppers, offering deep discounts and a wide variety of deals across several product categories, including electronics, home appliances, fashion, beauty, and more. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

One of the standout offers is a 10 per cent instant discount for SBI Bank cardholders, which is expected to make purchases more affordable for buyers. Whether you are looking for smartphones, earbuds, headphones, smartwatches laptops, or kitchen appliances, the sale promises significant savings across the board.

For tech enthusiasts, particularly those eyeing a new smartphone, Amazon has teased exciting discounts on several popular models. As per several media reports, shoppers will be able to snag deals on the OnePlus 12R, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, Redmi 13C, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Other phones in the sale lineup include the Xiaomi 14 Civi, Motorola Razr Ultra, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, and the OnePlus 11R. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and the Galaxy A55 will also be available at reduced prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A particularly notable deal is on the Apple iPhone 13, which might be offered at ₹45,999 during the sale, as per a report. Buyers using SBI Bank cards could get an additional ₹2,500 off, and with the exchange bonus of ₹3,500, the final price can drop to ₹39,999. The iPhone 13 will be available in a variety of colors, including Starlight, Red, Blue, Green, Pink, and Midnight.

Amazon has also planned to reveal major smartphone deals on September 20 at 3 PM, adding further excitement to the event. Shoppers can expect discounts on models like the Tecno Phantom V Flip, Honor 200 5G, Oppo F27 Pro, and others.

As Amazon’s sale coincides with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days, competition between the two platforms is expected to be fierce, offering consumers even more reasons to indulge in festive shopping. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}