Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024: Your guide to winning a free iPhone 15 – everything you need to know
Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024 sale starts on September 27, with Prime members getting early access on September 26. The event promises major discounts on various products and a chance to win an iPhone 15 through a 'Spin & Win' game, with the winner announced on October 1.
E-commerce giant Amazon has announced the dates for its much-anticipated Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, which will officially begin on September 27. Prime members, however, will enjoy exclusive early access starting on September 26, a full 24 hours ahead of the general public. The sale, being touted as the biggest of the year, promises substantial discounts across various categories, including fashion, smartphones, laptops, and more.