Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2024 sale starts on September 27, with Prime members getting early access on September 26. The event promises major discounts on various products and a chance to win an iPhone 15 through a 'Spin & Win' game, with the winner announced on October 1.

E-commerce giant Amazon has announced the dates for its much-anticipated Great Indian Festival 2024 sale, which will officially begin on September 27. Prime members, however, will enjoy exclusive early access starting on September 26, a full 24 hours ahead of the general public. The sale, being touted as the biggest of the year, promises substantial discounts across various categories, including fashion, smartphones, laptops, and more.

In an exciting pre-sale promotion, Amazon is offering its users a chance to win the latest Apple iPhone 15 for free. To participate, users need to engage in a simple activity on the platform. The 'Spin & Win' game, part of Amazon’s ‘Get Sale Ready’ campaign, allows users to spin a wheel and try their luck at winning the coveted smartphone.

Here is how customers can enter the lucky draw:

Visit the Amazon India app or website. Click on the Great Indian Festival banner. Look for the ‘Get Sale Ready’ section featuring the iPhone 15 giveaway and select it. You will be redirected to the Fun Zone where the 'Spin & Win' game is hosted. Spin the wheel, and if you’re lucky, you’ll secure a spot in the final draw for the iPhone 15. The winner of the iPhone 15 will be announced on October 1, 2024, and each user gets only one attempt, as it’s a one-time game.

For tech enthusiasts, the sale will also bring exciting deals on a range of popular smartphones. According to reports, discounts will be available on sought-after models like the OnePlus 12R, Samsung Galaxy M35 5G, Redmi 13C, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, and the highly awaited Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Other models expected to feature in the sale include the Xiaomi 14 Civi, Motorola Razr Ultra, iQOO Z9s Pro 5G, and the OnePlus 11R, along with discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy A55.

As the festive season kicks off, shoppers can look forward to snagging great deals, with Amazon's Great Indian Festival poised to be one of the most significant shopping events of the year.