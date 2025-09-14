Subscribe

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 starts September 23: Early deals, EMI options, offers, cashbacks and more

Amazon India has launched ‘Early Deals’ ahead of the Great Indian Festival 2025, starting 13 Sept. The main sale begins 23 Sept with Prime early access. Offers include discounts on smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, Amazon devices, no-cost EMI via Pay Later, and cashback rewards.

Govind Choudhary
Updated14 Sep 2025, 07:16 AM IST
Amazon India has introduced its ‘Early Deals’ campaign ahead of the Great Indian Festival 2025, opening pre-festival offers from 13 September. The main shopping event begins on 23 September, with Prime members granted a 24-hour head start.

The annual festival has become one of India’s largest online retail events, coinciding with the country’s festive shopping season in the run-up to Diwali. This year, Amazon has said it is expanding its delivery networks, rolling out AI-powered shopping tools, and adding entertainment-focused features to enhance the overall experience.

For Prime members, benefits go beyond early entry. A set of “Prime Dhamaka Offers” will be made available throughout the sale period, giving subscribers access to lightning deals and Prime-exclusive discounts. These include time-bound price cuts across electronics, fashion, and household categories, along with bundled offers through Amazon Pay.

Payments and rewards

To make transactions more flexible, Amazon Pay Later will extend no-cost EMI options for up to three months on a wide range of categories including fashion, furniture and kitchen appliances. Eligible users can access instant credit of up to 60,000, usable not only for purchases on Amazon but also for services such as mobile recharges, bill payments and travel bookings.

Additionally, the company’s Rewards Gold programme is offering assured cashback benefits for active users. Those completing at least 25 transactions within the past three months will receive 5% cashback on eligible categories if they are Prime members, and three per cent if they are non-Prime. Terms and conditions apply to both schemes.

Deals across major categories

Smartphones and accessories: Amazon is highlighting discounts on leading smartphone brands, with models from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, iQOO, Xiaomi, Realme, Lava and others. Specific offers include the OnePlus Nord CE 4 5G, powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, priced at 18,499. The iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, equipped with a 6,000mAh battery and MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, is listed at 10,998. The realme Buds T200x true wireless earbuds are available at 1,299.

Laptops and home entertainment: Up to 45 per cent discounts are being offered on laptops, AI-enabled PCs and gaming devices, with additional bank incentives of up to 10,000 and no-cost EMI plans extending to 24 months. Among the highlighted products are the ASUS Vivobook 15 with 13th Gen Intel Core i5 at 48,990, the Apple iPad Air 11-inch with M3 chip at 51,999, and the Xiaomi 32-inch HD Ready Smart TV at 11,999. Larger discounts are also available on premium 4K QLED, OLED and Mini-LED smart televisions.

Amazon devices: Devices in Amazon’s own range will feature prominently. Echo smart speakers, Fire TV streaming products, and Kindle e-readers will all be sold at reduced prices. For instance, the Echo Pop Smart Speaker is priced at 2,949, while the Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote is at 4,499. A flat 2,000 reduction is also being offered on the latest Kindle Paperwhite.

