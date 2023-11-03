Diwali is just around the corner, and for many of you, it is the perfect time to consider getting a new smartphone. If you are in the market for top smartphones at amazing prices, Amazon's Festive season sale is the place to be.

The retail giant is currently offering substantial discounts and deals on a wide range of smartphones from leading brands. Here is a list of some of the smartphones and the discounts you can avail of during this sale under ₹20,000.

TECNO POVA Neo 5G

The TECNO POVA Neo 5G is currently priced at ₹9,999 for the 4GB RAM+128GB ROM variant. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transaction.

It is equipped with a 6.80-inch touchscreen display boasting a 120 Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 1080x2460 pixels (FHD+). It is powered by a 2.4GHz octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM. Running on Android 12 and powered by a substantial 6000mAh battery, it ensures a smooth and lasting user experience.

In the camera department, the Tecno Pova Neo 5G sports a 50-megapixel rear camera with an f/1.6 aperture, while the front camera setup consists of a single 8-megapixel sensor for capturing selfies.

Running on HiOS 8.6 based on Android 12, the device offers 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1024GB) using a dedicated slot.

Infinix HOT 30 5G

The Infinix HOT 30 5G is up for grabs at ₹12,999. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transaction.

It features a 6.78-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor and comes in two variants with 4GB and 8GB of RAM. Operating on Android 13, the device is equipped with a substantial 6000mAh non-removable battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

In terms of its camera setup, the Infinix Hot 30 5G boasts a dual rear camera system, including a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.6 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, it features a single front camera with an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Infinix Hot 30 5G runs on XOS 13, which is based on Android 13, and offers 128GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 1TB using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G is up for grabs at ₹13,039. Customers can avail an additional flat ₹750 instant discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

It features a 6.60-inch touchscreen display with an FHD+ resolution of 2408x1080 pixels. It is equipped with an octa-core processor and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of ROM. The device runs on Android 13 and is powered by a robust 6000mAh battery.

In terms of its camera configuration, the Samsung Galaxy M14 5G comes with a triple camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and another 2-megapixel camera. For selfie capture, it is equipped with a single front camera featuring a 13-megapixel sensor.

The device operates on OneUI, which is based on Android 13, and offers 128GB of built-in storage that can be expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Motorola G54 5G

The Motorola G54 5G is currently retailing on Amazon at a price tag of ₹17,790. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transaction.

It is equipped with a 6.50-inch touchscreen display featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, an FHD+ resolution of 2400x1080 pixels, and an aspect ratio of 20:9. Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor, this phone is available in variants with 8GB and 12GB of RAM. Operating on Android 13, it is fueled by a 5000mAh non-removable battery.

In terms of its camera setup, the Motorola G54 5G sports a dual rear camera configuration, including a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel camera. For selfies, it features a single front camera equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor.

Running on Android 13, the device offers either 128GB or 256GB of inbuilt storage and supports dual-SIM functionality. Available in Midnight Blue, Mint Green, and Pear Blue colors, it boasts an IP52 rating for dust and water protection.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G is currently available during the Amazon sale at a price tag of ₹18,548. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Bank Credit Card EMI transaction.

It boasts a 6.50-inch touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It is powered by an octa-core processor and is available in two RAM configurations, with 6GB and 8GB. Operating on Android 13, the device is equipped with a robust 6000mAh non-removable battery and supports proprietary fast charging.

In terms of its camera setup, the Samsung Galaxy M34 5G features a triple camera arrangement on the rear, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel camera. For capturing selfies, it employs a single front camera equipped with a 13-megapixel sensor.

Running on OneUI 5, which is based on Android 13, the device offers 128GB of inbuilt storage. It was launched in Midnight Blue, Prism Silver, and Waterfall Blue colors, catering to a range of style preferences.

