Amazon is offering some great deals on mobile, laptops, electronics and appliances under its Great Indian Festival sale. Buyers can find good deals on popular products from several makers including Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus and others during the sale, including lowest ever prices on some top-notch products. Here are some of the deals Amazon Great Indian Festival is offering today:

Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Amazon is offering up to 20 per cent discount on different variants of Apple iPhone 12 Pro today. The 128GB variant of the device in Pacific Blue and Silver colour options are available at ₹97,900 after a 18 per discount, whereas the Gold version is going for ₹99,900 after a 17 per cent discount. The 256GB version in Gold is available on Amazon today at ₹1,07,900. The 512GB iPhone 12 Pro in Grpahite, Gold and Silver colours has been tagged at ₹1,19,900 after a 20 per cent discount.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20

Meant for power users, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is available with a 48 per cent discount at ₹44,999 on Amazon today. The e-commerce platform claims this is the lowest ever price for the smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G

The Xiaomi Mi 11X 5GB is available with 14-18 per cent discount on Amazon today, depending on the variant you choose. The one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is available at ₹27,999 after a 18 per cent discount. Meanwhile, Mi 11X 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is going for ₹29,999 after 14 per cent off.

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

The 128GB storage variant of Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G has a discount of 23 per cent and is available at ₹36,999. Meanwhile the 256GB storage variant of the device is going for ₹41,999 after 16 per cent off. Both variants feature 8GB of RAM and Snapdragon 888 processor.

Victus by HP

Victus by HP gaming laptop is available at ₹64,990, as opposed to the original price of ₹76,020. The laptop comes with Ryzen 5 5600H processor, coupled with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and a 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card. It also features a 16.1-inch full HD screen and is eligible for a free Windows 11 upgrade, when available.

Acer Nitro 5

Acer Nitro 5 with an 11th generation Intel i5 processor is available today at ₹67,990, as opposed to the original price of ₹1,00,000. The gaming laptop comes with Intel i5 11400H processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, 1TB HDD, 4GB version of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 dedicated graphics card and 15.6-inch display.

OnePlus Y series 43" TV

The OnePlus Y series 43-inch TV is available at Amazon today for ₹25,490 after a discount of 15 per cent. The TV features a full HD LED panel with 60Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with Android TV 9.0, Google Assistant, Chromecast and more smart features.

Xiaomi Mi 4X 43" TV

Amazon is offering 43-inch version of Xiaomi Mi 4X Android smart TV at ₹27,999. The TV gets a LED panel in Full HD resolution with 60Hz refresh rate and 178-degree viewing angle. Smart features include Android TV 9.0 with Xiaomi's Patchwall on top, Google Assistant as well as access to popular OTT apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar.

