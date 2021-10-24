Amazon Great Indian Festival deals on smartphones, TVs, laptops for you today

Amazon is offering up to 20 per cent discount on different variants of Apple iPhone 12 Pro today. The 128GB variant of the device in Pacific Blue and Silver colour options are available at ₹97,900 after a 18 per discount, whereas the Gold version is going for ₹99,900 after a 17 per cent discount. The 256GB version in Gold is available on Amazon today at ₹1,07,900. The 512GB iPhone 12 Pro in Grpahite, Gold and Silver colours has been tagged at ₹1,19,900 after a 20 per cent discount.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}