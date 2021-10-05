Flipkart's flagship "Big Billion Days" sale has exciting offers for customers to lap up on top electronic products to furniture to home appliances. Today, the sale enters its third day and will be live till 10 October.

E-commerce Amazon is not too far behind with its offerings in the "Great Indian Festival" sale.

In the electronics segment, the smartphones deals on both e-commerce platforms are particularly noteworthy and attractive. Let's dive into the details on top offers for smartphones today.

iPhone 12

The Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) is available during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale at ₹52,999, which is almost ₹13,000 lower than the original price. Meanwhile, the 128 GB variant is priced at ₹57,999, lower by ₹12,000-13,000, depending on the colour. Apple's 256 GB variant of iPhone 12 can be bought at ₹66,999, which is originally priced at ₹80,999.

On Amazon, the 64 GB version of iPhone 11 can be bought at ₹38,999 that costs around ₹49,900 in original price. No-cost EMI for the same starts at ₹1,836. If there is a phone to be exchanged, users can avail exchange offer of up to ₹15,000.

Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S20FE 5G, with a pro-grade camera, snapdragon 865 processor and 120Hz super Amoled display has an original cost of ₹70,499. On Amazon, it is available at a discounted price of ₹36,999, with the effective price being ₹33,999. Customers using HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can get instant discount of up to ₹12,750.

Mi 11x 5G

In the most affordable flagship mobile segment, Amazon is also offering Mi 11x 5G mobile at ₹26,999, with the best offer running at ₹19,999. The best offer includes the HDFC Bank offer of instant discount. The phone is originally priced at ₹33,299.

Realme GT Master edition

The Realme GT Master edition, which costs ₹29,999, can be bought on Flipkart at ₹27,999 during the Big Billion Days sale. The phone has deal offer of up to ₹22,800 on exchange of the old one. Further, there is a no-cost EMI option of ₹4,667 per month.

Pixel 4a

Google's flagship smartphone Pixel 4a (128 GB variant) is priced at ₹25,999 on Flipkart. The mobile originally costs ₹31,000. Further, there is an offer of 10% off on ICICI Bank credit, debit cards, up to ₹1,250. On orders of ₹5,000 and above. The same offer can be availed by users via Axis Bank debit cards, but only up to ₹1,000.

Samsung Galaxy M 12

For those customers looking at affordable smartphone buying, the 64 GB version of Samsung Galaxy M12 can be a good option on Amazon. The phone, which originally costs around ₹13,000 is priced at ₹9,499 today. Users can also avail exchange offer of up to ₹9,000 on the same.

