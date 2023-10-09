Amazon Great Indian Festival: Galaxy Watch 4 available at a price of ₹7,991. Here's how to get the offer
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40 mm is available at a stellar price of ₹7,991 during the Amaon great indian festival, making it one of the best smartwatches in that price range given the kind of capabilities it offers
Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 which was launched in 2021 for ₹23,999 is currently available on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival at a massive discount on its launch price.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message