Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40 mm is available at a stellar price of ₹7,991 during the Amaon great indian festival, making it one of the best smartwatches in that price range given the kind of capabilities it offers

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 which was launched in 2021 for ₹23,999 is currently available on Amazon during the Great Indian Festival at a massive discount on its launch price.

The Watch 4 40millimeters version is currently priced at ₹9,999 on Amazon and with the additional SBI card discount, price of the smartwatch comes down even more to ₹7,991 which makes it a killer deal at this price point given the plethora of features offered by this premium offering from Samsung.

Samsung Watch 4 specifications: The Samsung Watch 4 sports a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 396 x 396 resolution while running on a 1.18GHz dual-core processor paired with 1.5 GB RAM and 16 GB of storage out of which 7.6 GB will be actually available to the users.

The smartwatch is powered by a 247 mAh lithium-ion battery that is claimed to deliver a backup of around 40 hours with Always On Display (AOD) turned off and weighs around 25.9 grams.

The Watch 4 comes with all the necessary sensors including an accelerometer, barometer, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, optical heart rate sensor, electrical heart sensor and bioelectrical impedance analysis sensor.

Additionally, the watch also runs on Samsung's Watch OS and comes with support for Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, Wi-Fi (2.4+5GHz) and location technologies like GPS, Glonass, Beidou and Galileo.

