Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 15 to be available below ₹45,000. Here's how

The iPhone 15 will be available for under 45,000 during Amazon's Big Billion Days sale, with prices starting at 43,749. Originally launched at 79,900, Apple has discontinued the model, allowing e-tailers to sell remaining stock.

Aman Gupta
Updated21 Sep 2025, 03:10 PM IST
iPhone 15 will be available for a price of under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>45,000 during the upcoming Amazon sale
iPhone 15 will be available for a price of under ₹45,000 during the upcoming Amazon sale(Unsplash)

The Diwali sales are all set to begin on e-commerce platforms and with it the wait for getting the older generation iPhones at an affordable price. The iPhone 15, which launched in September 2023, is all set to be available at its lowest ever price during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. After offers and discounts, the phone will be available for under 45,000.

​iPhone 15 discount during Amazon sale:

​The iPhone 15 was launched in India at a price of 79,900 in 2023, which was then reduced to 69,900 a year later. After the iPhone 17 launch earlier in the month, Apple decided to discontinue the iPhone 15. This means that the company will no longer make the device or sell it on its official website and store, but e-tailers that have stock of the iPhone 15 can still sell it.

​Ahead of the Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon has listed the iPhone 15 at a price of 59,900 for the 128GB base variant. However, under the new sale that starts from tomorrow, Amazon says it will be selling the iPhone 15 at a price of 43,749, along with bank offers.

​However, the e-commerce giant did not go into the details of the discounts and bank offers for the iPhone 15 yet.

​iPhone 15 specifications:

​The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a peak brightness of 2,000 nits. The Apple flagship comes with the new Dynamic Island technology, replacing the traditional notch found on older iPhone models.

​The iPhone 15 packs a dual camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter with a telephoto lens and a 12MP ultra-wide angle lens. On the front, it packs a 12MP sensor with autofocus support.

​The phone is powered by Apple's A16 Bionic chipset with 6GB of RAM. The phone has received support for Apple's latest iOS 26 operating system, but it cannot run the new AI features developed by the company, dubbed Apple Intelligence.

​Which other phones can you consider under 50,000?

​If you are hell bent on buying an iPhone, there's the option of buying the iPhone 16 from Flipkart, which could also come below 50,000 with discounts and bank offers.

​However, if you are also open to looking at other Android options, the OnePlus 13s (Review) and OnePlus 13R (Review) are both getting a hefty discount during the sale and will be available at an effective price of 47,749 and 35,749, respectively.

​Meanwhile, Samsung will also be making available a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powered version of the Galaxy S24 on Flipkart with an effective price of 39,999.

Get details on the iPhone 17 expected price, features, and launch date for the iPhone 17 Pro, Pro Max and Air models.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsAmazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 15 to be available below ₹45,000. Here's how
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.