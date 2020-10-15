Amazon Great Indian Festival offers on smartphones priced under 10,000

Amazon Great Indian Festival will begin from October 16 and the company has revealed many deals that will be offered on different smartphones varying from budget segment to premium phones. Amazon will also be offering an additional discount of 10% for buyers purchasing products using HDFC credit or debit cards.

Here we discuss the smartphone offers that will be available in the budget segment:

Here we discuss the smartphone offers that will be available in the budget segment:

Redmi 9A

The Redmi 9A will be selling at a price of ₹6,499. Amazon claims the smartphone will only be available at this price for a limited period during the flash sale.

The Redmi 9A comes with a 5000mAH battery unit. It features a 6.53-inch HD+ display. The device comes with a 13MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It is powered by a Helio G25 Octa Core Processor.

Redmi 9 Prime

The device will be available at a discounted price of ₹9,999 during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The device comes with a 6.53-inch FHD+ display. The smartphone is powered by a Mediatek Helio G80 Processor paired with 4GB RAM, 64GB of internal storage. It uses a 5020mAH battery unit.

Samsung M01 core

Samsung’s budget device will be selling at a price of ₹4,999 during the sale. The device gets a HD+ display. In terms of optics it gets an 8 MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. The battery unit has a capacity of 3000mAh.

Redmi 9

The device will be selling at a price of ₹8,999. It is powered by a Helio G35 Octa-Core chipset. The phone uses a battery unit of 5000mAH

Redmi 8A dual

One of the best selling smartphones in the Redmi 8 series, this smartphone will sell at ₹7,299. This seems to be the first time the Redmi 8A dual will be selling at a discounted price. It features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and uses a 5000mAH battery.

