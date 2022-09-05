Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 announced: Details on deals, discounts

Amazon said that the sale will see deals, discounts, and offers on a range of items, including laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, computer peripherals, smart gadgets, and Amazon-powered devices.
The e-commerce giant Amazon is back with its Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022. It is now official and the sale will begin soon, announced Amazon. Amazon India has teased discounts on gadgets, cashback and exchange offers, no-cost EMI offers and more.
Amazon said that the sale will see deals, discounts, and offers on a range of items, including laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, computer peripherals, smart gadgets, and Amazon-powered devices. Recently, Flipkart has also announced its Big Billion Days 2022 sale.
Moreover, the e-commerce platform announced that Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 is coming soon via a microsite. It has partnered with SBI and SBI card owners can get up to a 10 per cent instant discount by using the SBI credit card and debit cards. People shopping for the first time from this platform would receive a flat 10 per cent cashback. It is likely that Prime members can get early access to deals and discounts available during the sale.
This sale would offer discounts on electronic items. Smartphone brands like Realme, iQoo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi will be on discount. Additionally, the e-commerce giant has teased over 60 new launches, that includes the Redmi 11 Prime 5G launch in India. Samsung’s latest premium foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 would also be available during the sale.
According to Amazon, there will also be special discounts on mobile phone accessories, electronic devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartwatches and home appliances including smart Tvs. The Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will also offer Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices with great offers and discounts. Further, there are multiple Alexa smart home combo offers.
Meanwhile, Online commerce platform Flipkart is also back with another edition of its Big Billions Days sale. The e-tailer has started teasing the sale on its website and mobile platform. The sale will cash in on the upcoming festival season in the country. As part of the sale, Flipkart will offer deals, discounts, and offers of almost all products across categories. The e-commerce company has not revealed the date of the Big Billion Days 2022 sale. It is likely to announce the sale dates in the coming days.
