Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 goes live for Prime members: Details

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has gone live now for Prime members. This means that customers who are not Prime members will have to wait until September 23 to get their hands on the exclusive deals being offered on various smartphones, TVs, computer peripherals, smartwatches and more. The Amazon sale for the festive season is sponsored by the Samsung Galaxy M series and iQoo, hence a great deal from these brands are expected. Several amazing deals went live on Amazon on September 9 which would also be available till September 25.

