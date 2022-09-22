Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 goes live for Prime members: Details

Amazon Prime members can now access all the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 deals. The Non-Prime buyers will have to wait until 12AM on September 23 for the exclusive deals. On the first day of the sale, buyers can expect great opening day deals with new offers being released every six hours.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has gone live now for Prime members. This means that customers who are not Prime members will have to wait until September 23 to get their hands on the exclusive deals being offered on various smartphones, TVs, computer peripherals, smartwatches and more. The Amazon sale for the festive season is sponsored by the Samsung Galaxy M series and iQoo, hence a great deal from these brands are expected. Several amazing deals went live on Amazon on September 9 which would also be available till September 25.
This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Amazon has announced unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. Buyers will also get a chance to redeem Amazon diamonds for cash back rewards in the sale. Bank offers during the sale include 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards.
Under the smartphone category, iQoo Z6 Pro will be available at ₹17,999. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G can be purchased at ₹11,999, while the Redmi Note 11 will retail at ₹10,799. Apple iPhone 12 is teased to be available under ₹40,000 in the Amazon sale. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G will be available at an effective price of ₹52,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, on the other hand, can be purchased at ₹16,999.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will offer mobile accessories starting at ₹49. Laptops, smartwatches and other gadgets will be available with up to 75% off in the sale. For instance, Amazfit T-Rex 2 will retail at ₹14,999. MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop will be up for purchase at ₹67,990. As teased on Amazon, Boat Rockerz 450 will be available at a discounted price of ₹990. Similarly, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Android tablet will be available at ₹17,999. In the sale, buyers can get discount coupons, exchange offers and no-cost EMI buying options as well.
In the TVs and appliances category, buyers can get lowest-ever prices on products. For example, Samsung 253 litre 3-star refrigerator will be available at a discounted price of ₹24,290. Similarly, Redmi Android 11 series smart LED TV will be up for sale at ₹12,999. LG 6.5 star top load washing machine can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹16,990.
