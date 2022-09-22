Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: iPhone 12 gets massive discount

Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 64GB variant for ₹42,999 during the Great Indian Festival Sale this week. Moreover, customers can save more by purchasing it with an SBI Bank card or Debit card to receive an additional instant discount worth up to ₹3,000 (including the bonus discount).
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has gone live now for Prime members. This means that customers who are not Prime members will have to wait until September 23 to get their hands on the exclusive deals being offered on various smartphones, TVs, computer peripherals, smartwatches and more. Interestingly, Amazon is offering a massive discount on Apple’s iPhone 12.
Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 64GB variant for ₹42,999 during the Great Indian Festival Sale this week. Moreover, customers can save more by purchasing it with an SBI Bank card or Debit card to receive an additional instant discount worth up to ₹3,000 (including the bonus discount). This can bring down the effective price of the iPhone 12 to as low as ₹39,999. Notably, this could be the one of the lowest prices on the iPhone 12 since its launch.
Interested buyers can also swap an old smartphone and receive another instant discount worth up to ₹14,350 on the purchase.
Amazon Prime members can now access all the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 deals. The Non-Prime buyers will have to wait until 12AM on September 23 for the exclusive deals. On the first day of the sale, buyers can expect great opening day deals with new offers being released every six hours.
This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Amazon has announced unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. Buyers will also get a chance to redeem Amazon diamonds for cash back rewards in the sale. Bank offers during the sale include 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards.
Under the smartphone category, iQoo Z6 Pro will be available at ₹17,999. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G can be purchased at ₹11,999, while the Redmi Note 11 will retail at ₹10,799. Apple iPhone 12 is teased to be available under ₹40,000 in the Amazon sale. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G will be available at an effective price of ₹52,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, on the other hand, can be purchased at ₹16,999.
