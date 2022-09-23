Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top 5 deals on smartwatches

boAt Xtend Pro

The boAt Xtend Pro comes at a discounted price of ₹2,999 instead of ₹9,799. This smartwatch sports an AMOLED display of 1.78-inches and offers BT calling. It is claimed to get fully charged in 30 minutes and comes with more than 700 modes from running to binge-watching. Additionally, it has more than 100 watch faces. It is notable that boAt Xtend Pro comes with a metal strap.