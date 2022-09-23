Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top 5 deals on smartwatches

This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Amazon has announced unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. Buyers will also get a chance to redeem Amazon diamonds for cash back rewards in the sale.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 has gone live now for all customers. This means that interested buyers can get their hands on the exclusive deals being offered on various smartphones, TVs, computer peripherals, smartwatches and more. Interestingly, Amazon is offering massive discounts on smartwatches with Bluetooth calling facility and AMOLED display.
This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Amazon has announced unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. Buyers will also get a chance to redeem Amazon diamonds for cash back rewards in the sale. Bank offers during the sale include 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards.
If you are looking for a smartwatch with a friendly budget and features like BT calling with AMOLED display, here are the best deals for you:
Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz
The Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz comes at a discounted price of ₹2,799 instead of ₹6,999. It features 1.78-inches of AMOLED display and offers BT calling. Moreover, the watch has 368x448 pixel resolution and offers 500 nits of brightness. This smartwatch includes 100+ watch faces and provides 100 sports modes with auto detection.
boAt Xtend Pro
The boAt Xtend Pro comes at a discounted price of ₹2,999 instead of ₹9,799. This smartwatch sports an AMOLED display of 1.78-inches and offers BT calling. It is claimed to get fully charged in 30 minutes and comes with more than 700 modes from running to binge-watching. Additionally, it has more than 100 watch faces. It is notable that boAt Xtend Pro comes with a metal strap.
Fire-Boltt Visionary
The Fire-Boltt Visionary comes at price of ₹3,799 after a discount from ₹17,999 as per Amazon. It features a 1.78-inches of AMOLED display, 368x448 pixel resolution, more than 100 active sports mode, voice assistance, BT calling facility and more. Moreover, it is water resistant and comes with SpO2 facility.
ZEBRONICS Iconic
The ZEBRONICS Iconic comes at a discounted price of ₹3,099 instead of ₹10,999. It features a 1.9-inches of AMOLED display, BT calling facility, voice assistant support, ‘Always On Display’ feature, more than 100 sports modes and more.
TAGG Verve Connect Ultra
The TAGG Verve Connect Ultra costs ₹3,299 instead of ₹9,999. It features an AMOLED display of 1.78-inches, BT calling, password protection, more than 120 sports modes, calculator, in-built games and more.
The TAGG Verve Connect Ultra costs ₹3,299 instead of ₹9,999. It features an AMOLED display of 1.78-inches, BT calling, password protection, more than 120 sports modes, calculator, in-built games and more.