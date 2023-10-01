Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Deals on smartphones, tablets, earphones, more

Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is set to begin on October 8, with early access for Prime members on October 7. Interested buyers can expect discounts of up to 89 percent on various gadgets, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Motorola Razr 40 smartphones, as well as laptops, smartwatches, and more. SBI cardholders can enjoy an extra 10 percent discount.

The e-commerce is preparing to provide attractive discounts and substantial savings on a variety of electronics, such as smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic items.

Nevertheless, prior to the commencement of the Great Indian Festival Sale 2023, the online retail platform has revealed a selection of offers known as "kickstarter deals." Here's a list of some of the gadgets available at significant discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 – Kickstarter deals.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The e-commerce giant is presently providing discounts of up to 17 percent on all variants within the Samsung Galaxy S23 series, including the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is currently priced at Rs. 1,24,999, down from its original price of Rs. 1,49,999. Additionally, customers can save up to Rs. 37,500 on an exchange when buying the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Motorola Razr 40

The Motorola Razr 40 is currently present with a substantial 49 percent discount. This smartphone is offered in a sole configuration, featuring 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and can be acquired for only Rs. 49,999, significantly reduced from its initial launch price of Rs. 89,999. Motorola also presents an exchange offer, enabling potential savings of up to Rs. 42,500 on your acquisition.

Amazon is offering SBI Credit and Debit cardholders an immediate 10 percent discount on their transactions. Furthermore, Amazon's Kickstarter Deals encompass reductions on a diverse array of items, such as earphones, laptops, PCs, smartwatches, and smart TVs.

Laptops from renowned brands such as HP, Xiaomi, Acer, and Dell are currently offered with discounts of up to 45 percent. Smartwatches are also available for purchase with remarkable discounts of up to 88 percent, while earphones from Boat, pTron, Noise, and various other brands are on sale with generous discounts of up to 78 percent.

