Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins September 23: Details

Amazon has finally announced the date of its Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. The sale will begin on September 23. Interestingly, the e-tailer has not announced the end date of the sale. Similar to the past years, it is likely that the sale may run till Diwali which falls on October 24 this year. Amazon has already created a microsite of the upcoming sale, giving a sneak peek into the offers that may be available during the sale.

