Amazon Great Indian Festival sale begins September 23: Details

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will see deals, discounts, and offers on a range of items, including laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, computer peripherals, smart gadgets, and Amazon-powered devices.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amazon has finally announced the date of its Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. The sale will begin on September 23. Interestingly, the e-tailer has not announced the end date of the sale. Similar to the past years, it is likely that the sale may run till Diwali which falls on October 24 this year. Amazon has already created a microsite of the upcoming sale, giving a sneak peek into the offers that may be available during the sale.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amazon has finally announced the date of its Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. The sale will begin on September 23. Interestingly, the e-tailer has not announced the end date of the sale. Similar to the past years, it is likely that the sale may run till Diwali which falls on October 24 this year. Amazon has already created a microsite of the upcoming sale, giving a sneak peek into the offers that may be available during the sale.
The sale will see deals, discounts, and offers on a range of items, including laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, computer peripherals, smart gadgets, and Amazon-powered devices. Notably, Flipkart has also announced its Big Billion Days 2022 sale.
The sale will see deals, discounts, and offers on a range of items, including laptops, smartphones, smartwatches, computer peripherals, smart gadgets, and Amazon-powered devices. Notably, Flipkart has also announced its Big Billion Days 2022 sale.
Amazon has partnered with SBI and SBI card owners can get up to a 10 per cent instant discount by using the SBI credit card and debit cards. People shopping for the first time from this platform would receive a flat 10 per cent cashback. It is likely that Prime members can get early access to deals and discounts available during the sale.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amazon has partnered with SBI and SBI card owners can get up to a 10 per cent instant discount by using the SBI credit card and debit cards. People shopping for the first time from this platform would receive a flat 10 per cent cashback. It is likely that Prime members can get early access to deals and discounts available during the sale.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will offer discounts on electronic items. Smartphone brands like Realme, iQoo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi will be on discount. Additionally, the e-commerce giant has teased over 60 new launches, that includes the Redmi 11 Prime 5G launch in India. Samsung’s latest premium foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 would also be available during the sale.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will offer discounts on electronic items. Smartphone brands like Realme, iQoo, OnePlus, and Xiaomi will be on discount. Additionally, the e-commerce giant has teased over 60 new launches, that includes the Redmi 11 Prime 5G launch in India. Samsung’s latest premium foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 would also be available during the sale.
According to Amazon, there will also be special discounts on mobile phone accessories, electronic devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartwatches and home appliances including smart Tvs. The Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will also offer Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices with great offers and discounts. Further, there are multiple Alexa smart home combo offers.
According to Amazon, there will also be special discounts on mobile phone accessories, electronic devices such as tablets, laptops, and smartwatches and home appliances including smart Tvs. The Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 will also offer Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices with great offers and discounts. Further, there are multiple Alexa smart home combo offers.