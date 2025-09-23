Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartphones under ₹25,000

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is now live in India for all users from Tuesday. Shoppers can enjoy festive offers across categories like smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, fashion, home and kitchen, beauty, and more. If you are planning to upgrade your smartphone or looking for mobile options under ₹25,000, here is a curated list for you.

iQOO Z10R 5G The iQOO Z10R 5G 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is currently up for grabs at Amazon for ₹23,498. This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 5G processor, built on a 4nm TSMC process, with a 2.6 GHz CPU and 12 GB of RAM. It comes with 256 GB of internal storage and features a quad-curved display at just 0.739 cm thickness, offering a 6.77-inch immersive screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and peak brightness of 1800 nits. Photography is enhanced with a 32MP 4K front camera and a Sony IMX882 4K rear camera with hybrid OIS + EIS for stable video recording. The device is backed by a 5700mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge for all-day power. For durability, the iQOO Z10R 5G comes with IP68/IP69 rated protection.

Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G The Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G is priced at ₹23,998 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant. This mobile comes with a 16.94 cm (6.67-inch) display for an immersive viewing experience. It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary lens, and a 2MP tertiary camera, complemented by a 20MP front camera for high-quality selfies. Powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultra processor, paired with a 5500mAh battery to ensure long-lasting usage throughout the day.

Oppo F31 5G The Oppo F31 5G is priced at ₹24,999 for the 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage variant. It runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 15 for smooth performance and AI-powered smart features. The smartphone sports a 6.57-inch AMOLED display with a 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, and 1400-nit peak brightness, enhanced with eye-care technologies for reduced blue light exposure. Photography is powered by a 50MP main camera, 2MP portrait camera, and a 16MP front camera, supported by advanced HDR algorithms, Dual-View Video, and Live Photos for professional-grade photos and videos. The device is driven by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset with UFS 2.2 storage and a 4300 mm² VC cooling system for sustained performance. A massive 7000mAh battery with 80W super flash charging ensures up to three days of usage and fast charging even in extreme temperatures.

OnePlus Nord CE5 The OnePlus Nord CE5 is available at a price of ₹23,499 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Running on Android 15 with OxygenOS 15, the mobile is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex processor. This smartphone boasts a massive 7100mAh battery with Bypass Charging. Photography is handled by a 50MP Sony main camera with OIS, capable of 4K 60 FPS video recording, enhanced by OnePlus’s flagship RAW HDR algorithm and AI features like AI Best Face, AI Eraser, and AI Detail Boost. The device features a 6.77-inch 120Hz AMOLED “Dream Screen” with Ultra HDR and Aqua Touch, providing immersive visuals and responsive touch even in wet conditions.

Samsung Galaxy A55 5G The Samsung Galaxy A55 5G is priced at ₹23,999 for the 8GB RAM with 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. This phone is powered by the Exynos 1480 processor and houses a 5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, offering up to two days of usage and 28 hours of video playback. The device includes AI-enhanced photography tools, such as Camera enhancements, Object Eraser, Image Remaster, and AI edit suggestions, allowing for professional-quality images. For durability, it features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both front and back, is IP67 rated for water and dust resistance, and incorporates a larger vapor chamber for heat control.