Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartwatches under 1,500

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is currently underway in India. The festive sale brings great discounts on a wide range of smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, TWS earbuds, and other electronics. The e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to give a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made using the bank’s cards. There is unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well. If you are looking to buy a budget-friendly smartwatch under ₹1,500, then we have listed some of the best deals available in the ongoing Amazon sale.
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is currently underway in India. The festive sale brings great discounts on a wide range of smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, TWS earbuds, and other electronics. The e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to give a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made using the bank’s cards. There is unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well. If you are looking to buy a budget-friendly smartwatch under ₹1,500, then we have listed some of the best deals available in the ongoing Amazon sale.
Here is a list of top-rated handpicked smartwatches under ₹1,500:
Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand
The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand is available for purchase during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at a discounted price of ₹1,499 instead of ₹3,999. Customers can avail an instant additional discount on this product up to ₹750 on using SBI Debit cards. It features a display of 1.67-inches, offers 60 Sports modes, comes with 150 watch faces and supports heart rate monitoring.
Fire-Boltt Ninja 3
The Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 is available for grab during the Amazon sale at a discounted price of ₹1,499 instead of ₹9,999. Customers can avail an instant additional discount on this product up to ₹750 on using SBI Debit cards. It features a display of 1.69-inches, offers 60 Sports modes, comes with 100 watch faces and supports Spo2 tracking.
boAt Wave Lite
This smartwatch from boAt is available at a discounted price of ₹1,399 instead of ₹6,990. Customers can avail an instant additional discount on this product up to ₹750 on using SBI Debit cards. It features a display of 1.69-inches, offers multiple Sports modes, comes with 140 watch faces and supports Spo2 tracking.
boAt Wave Style
The boAt Newly Launched Wave Style is listed at a discounted price of ₹1,299 instead of ₹5,990. Customers can avail an instant additional discount on this product up to ₹750 on using SBI Debit cards. It features a HD display of 1.69-inches, comes with multiple watch faces, supports Crest App Health ecosystem and includes many more features.
TAGG Verve NEO
This smartwatch is available for grab at a discounted price of ₹1,199 instead of ₹3,999. Customers can avail an instant additional discount on this product up to ₹750 on using SBI Debit cards. It features a HD display of 1.69-inches, comes with 150+ watch faces, supports heart rate and oxygen tracking along with many more features.
