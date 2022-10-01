Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best deals on smartwatches under 1,500

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 Sale is currently underway in India. The festive sale brings great discounts on a wide range of smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, TWS earbuds, and other electronics. The e-tailer has partnered with SBI Bank to give a 10 per cent instant discount on purchases made using the bank’s cards. There is unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders as well. If you are looking to buy a budget-friendly smartwatch under ₹1,500, then we have listed some of the best deals available in the ongoing Amazon sale.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}