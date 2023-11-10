Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale ends tonight: Affordable smartphones under ₹10,000 you shouldn't miss
The Redmi A2, Itel P55, Samsung Galaxy M13, Realme Narzo N53, and Redmi 12C are some of the affordable smartphones with excellent features available during the Amazon sale.
Diwali is here, and it is a good time to buy a new smartphone. This festive season, Amazon is offering a massive discount on smartphones, smartwatches, headsets and other gadgets. There are extra deals from banks and exchange offers too. The most significant benefit is that you will not need to cover the complete retail cost, all thanks to the substantial discounts available during this festive season.