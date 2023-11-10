The Redmi A2, Itel P55, Samsung Galaxy M13, Realme Narzo N53, and Redmi 12C are some of the affordable smartphones with excellent features available during the Amazon sale.

Diwali is here, and it is a good time to buy a new smartphone. This festive season, Amazon is offering a massive discount on smartphones, smartwatches, headsets and other gadgets. There are extra deals from banks and exchange offers too. The most significant benefit is that you will not need to cover the complete retail cost, all thanks to the substantial discounts available during this festive season. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you are in the market for an affordable smartphone with excellent features, hurry up as today marks the last day of Amazon Great Indian Festive Sale Finale Days. Hence, we have put together a selection of smartphones that cover all your needs. Here are the best smartphones under 10000 to meet your requirements.

Redmi A2 It is currently priced at ₹5,299.The phone showcases a 6.52-inch screen with a 120Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits. It runs on a MediaTek Helio G36 with a maximum speed of 2.2GHz. Equipped with 7GB RAM and 3GB Virtual RAM, it offers 64GB internal storage. The device boasts an 8MP dual rear camera and a 5MP front camera. It is supported by a 5000mAh battery and comes with a 10W charger. Operating on Android 13, the Redmi A2 provides a user-friendly experience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Itel P55 This smartphone is up for grabs at ₹9,999.The Itel smartphone boasts a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS display, incorporating a 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. Running on a Dimensity 6080 processor, it combines 6GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. Featuring a 50MP AI dual camera and an 8MP selfie camera, it captures vivid images. The device is supported by a 5000mAh battery and operates on the Android 13 version.

Samsung Galaxy M13 This smartphone is up for grabs at ₹9,228 during the Amazon sale.The Samsung Galaxy M13 comes with a 6.6-inch FHD+ display. Running on the Exynos 850 SoC, it is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device boasts a triple camera configuration, comprising a 50MP primary camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor, along with an 8MP front camera. It houses a robust 6000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo N53 This smartphone is retailing at ₹7,999.Priced under 10000, this phone boasts a 6.74-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. Fueled by a Unisoc T612 chipset and accompanied by 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, it delivers reliable performance. Supported by a 5000mAh battery, the device features a 33W SUPERVOOC charge for swift charging. In terms of photography, it comes equipped with a 50MP AI main camera and an 8MP front camera. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Redmi 12C This smartphone is currently retailing at ₹6,799.Featuring a 6.71-inch HD+ display with Scratch-resistant Glass and Oleophobic coating, this smartphone offers a peak brightness of 500 nits. Powered by a 5000mAh battery with a 10W charger, it ensures long-lasting usage. Equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 1GHz GPU for gaming, the device provides a smooth performance. With a 50MP dual camera and a 5MP front camera, it captures impressive images. The phone includes 4GB RAM and 3GB virtual RAM, along with 64GB internal storage.

