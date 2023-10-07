Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale goes live for Prime members: Deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 and others
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale offers massive discounts on iPhone 13 and 14
Amazon is back with its much awaited Great Indian Festival Sale. It is set to begin on October 8 and has now gone live for the Prime members. The e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts and substantial savings on a variety of electronics, such as smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic items.