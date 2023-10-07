Amazon is back with its much awaited Great Indian Festival Sale. It is set to begin on October 8 and has now gone live for the Prime members. The e-commerce giant is offering attractive discounts and substantial savings on a variety of electronics, such as smartphones, televisions, tablets, headphones, and various other electronic items.

Interestingly, as it is customary for Apple users to wait for the sale to purchase their desired iPhones, the sale is offering massive discounts on iPhone 13 and 14.

According to a report by The Hindu, here are the prices of the following iPhones during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023:

iPhone 13: ₹52,499

iPhone 14: ₹61,999

iPhone 14 Plus: 70,999

iPhone 14 Pro: ₹1,19,990

iPhone 14 Pro Max: ₹1,77,999

It is noteworthy that these prices have been given as per the last checked landing page of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Some of these iPhones might not be available due to the heavy demand and going out of stock.

Meanwhile, you can check other premium smartphones as well with a hefty discount on Amazon.

OnePlus 11R 5G

The OnePlus 11R 5G offers an enticing combination of style and performance. Its 6.7-inch 120 Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display provides stunning visuals and smooth interactions. Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM, this phone ensures speedy multitasking and efficient performance. The camera system boasts a 50MP main camera with OIS, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and a 16MP front camera for clear and vibrant photos. Additionally, the 5000 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC charging keeps you connected all day. It is priced at ₹39,999 for the 8GM RAM and 128GB ROM variant.

OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G is a powerhouse of a smartphone that combines cutting-edge technology with sleek design. The camera setup is impressive, with a 50MP main camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 32MP telephoto lens, ensuring stunning photography in various scenarios. The 16MP front camera excels in selfies and video calls. The 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED QHD display is a visual treat, offering vibrant colors and sharp details.

Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform and equipped with a massive 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS4.0 storage, this phone delivers lightning-fast performance and ample storage space. The 5000mAh battery with 100W SUPERVOOC charging ensures you stay powered up throughout the day. It is priced at ₹56,998 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM.

