The iPhone 14 Pro Max is available at a reduced price on Amazon, with options for an exchange deal.

Amazon is currently offering a hefty discount on the iPhone 14 Pro Max, making it an enticing option for those looking to purchase premium smartphones during its upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023. This time of year is ideal for buying such devices, as they come with significant price discounts, and e-commerce websites often provide additional price cuts through bank and exchange deals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

If you have been eyeing last year's iPhone models, now might be the perfect time to check out the price cut on the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max 128GB variant, which usually has a retail price of Rs. 139,900, is currently available on Amazon at a reduced price of Rs. 127,999. This represents a significant nine percent discount on the product. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Interested buyers of the iPhone 14 Pro Max also have the option to take advantage of an exchange deal, which can provide them with a discount of up to Rs. 37,500 when trading in their old smartphones.

It is important to note that the value of the exchange will depend on the model and condition of your old smartphone. Therefore, before applying for this offer, please ensure that your old smartphone is in good working order and does not have any display or body defects. Additionally, be sure to enter your area's PIN code to check the availability of the exchange offer in your region.

The iPhone 14 Pro Max boasts a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR always-on display, showcasing the innovative Dynamic Island feature, also found in the latest iPhone 15 models. Equipped with a 48MP main camera featuring a quad-pixel sensor, this device enhances image quality significantly. Its cinematic mode allows for stunning 4K HDR video capture at 24fps. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, the iPhone 14 Pro Max ensures seamless and responsive performance. Additionally, it offers an impressive video playback time of up to 29 hours.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!