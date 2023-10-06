Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kickstarter Deals: Best offers on Acer Aspire 5, MSI GF63 Thin, other gaming laptops
Here are the top deals on gaming laptops during the KickStarter deals on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023.
Amazon has announced that the much-awaited Great Indian Festival will begin from October 8 with 24 hours early access from Prime members and over 25,000 products to be available via ‘KickStarter Deals’ from October 26. The e-commerce giant is promising ‘never-seen-before deals’ on a wide range of products during this sale.