Amazon has announced that the much-awaited Great Indian Festival will begin from October 8 with 24 hours early access from Prime members and over 25,000 products to be available via ‘KickStarter Deals’ from October 26. The e-commerce giant is promising ‘never-seen-before deals’ on a wide range of products during this sale.

Here are some of the top ‘KickStarter’ deals on gaming laptops:

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop

The Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop Intel Core i5 12th gen (16 GB/512 GB SSD/Win11 Home/4GB Graphics/RTX 2050) A515-57G (15.6" FHD Display) is currently priced at ₹49,990. Customers can avail an additional discount up to ₹1500 on SBI credit card Non-EMI transactions.

With the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2050 - 4G-GDDR6, this laptop delivers cutting-edge gaming capabilities. It gets an enhanced cooling with dual fans and copper thermal pipes expels up to 10% more heat.

The 15.6" Full HD IPS display boasts a high screen-to-body ratio, Acer Color Intelligence, and BlueLightShield. It offers Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 for fast connectivity, Thunderbolt 4 for multiple displays, and various ports including USB Type-A and HDMI 2.0. Internal specifications include 16 GB DDR4 RAM (expandable to 32 GB) and a 512 GB PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD.

ASUS TUF Gaming F15

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15, 15.6"(39.62 cms) FHD 144Hz, Intel Core i5-11400H 11th Gen, RTX 3050 4GB Graphics, Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/90WHrs Battery/Windows 11/Black) is currently up for grabs at ₹58,990. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1500 on SBI credit card Non-EMI transactions.

This laptop boasts 8GB of DDR4 memory, running at a speedy 3200 MHz, with the capability to support up to 32GB through its 2x SO-DIMM slots. Storage-wise, it comes equipped with a 512GB PCIe 3.0 NVMe M.2 SSD, and there are two additional M.2 slots available for SSD storage expansion.

The laptop's 15.6-inch FHD display offers a crisp resolution of 1920 x 1080, with a 16:9 aspect ratio and a brightness of 250 nits. It features a high refresh rate of 144Hz, ensuring smooth visuals, and employs vIPS-level anti-glare technology. The contrast ratio stands at an impressive 1000:1, further enhancing the visual experience, and it incorporates Adaptive-Sync for improved display performance.

For graphics performance, this laptop is equipped with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, offering 4GB of GDDR6 VRAM. The GPU can achieve clock speeds of up to 1600MHz at 60W (or 75W with Dynamic Boost), delivering solid graphical capabilities for a variety of tasks, including gaming and creative work.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 AMD Ryzen 5 6600H 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD IPS 120Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB SSD/Win11/Office/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB/RGB Keyboard/Alexa/3 Month Game Pass) is available on Amazon at ₹55,990. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1500 on SBI credit card Non-EMI transaction.

MSI GF63 Thin

The MSI GF63 Thin (Intel 11th Gen. i7-11800H, 40CM FHD 144Hz Gaming Laptop (8GB/512GB NVMe SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GDDR6) is up for grabs at ₹61,990. Customers can avail an additional ₹1500 discount on SBI credit card transaction.

This laptop comes pre-loaded with Windows 11 Home, offering a lifetime validity for the operating system. It boasts a 40cm Full HD (1920 x 1080) display with a speedy 144Hz refresh rate and a 45% NTSC IPS-Level panel, ensuring vibrant visuals. Under the hood, it packs 8GB of DDR4 3200MHz RAM, which can be upgraded to a substantial 64GB, providing plenty of room for multitasking and demanding applications.

It also offers a responsive and fast 512GB NVMe PCIe Gen3x4 SSD for snappy storage performance. Gaming and graphics-intensive tasks are powered by the NVIDIA GeForce RTX3050 with 4GB of GDDR6 memory. Additionally, it features Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 for high-speed wireless connectivity and Bluetooth 5.1 for seamless peripheral connections.

Acer Predator Helios Neo 16

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 Gaming Laptop (13th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor (16 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 11 Home/NVIDIA GeForce RTX ¢ 4060) PHN16-71/16-inch) is up for grabs at ₹1,29.990. Customers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1750 on SBI credit card EMI transaction.

This laptop boasts impressive hardware, including dual-channel DDR5 SDRAM supporting up to 32 GB of system memory and a speedy 1 TB PCIe Gen4 NVMe storage. Its 16.0" WQXGA display offers a high-brightness viewing experience at 500 nits with a 165 Hz refresh rate.

Powered by an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8 GB of GDDR6 VRAM, it supports NVIDIA Advanced Optimus for optimal graphics performance. Additionally, it features 5th Gen Aeroblade 3D Fan technology and Full Function Thunderbolt 4 support for enhanced functionality.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!