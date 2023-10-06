Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Kickstarter Deals: Massive discounts on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G, Flip 5, and more
Amazon's Great Indian Festival starts on October 8 with early access for Prime members. Here are top Kickstarter deals on smartphones including the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra at ₹84,999, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G at ₹99,999, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5G at ₹1,54,999 and more.
Amazon has announced that the much-awaited Great Indian Festival will begin from October 8 with 24 hours early access from Prime members and over 25,000 products to be available via ‘KickStarter Deals’ from October 26. The e-commerce giant is promising ‘never-seen-before deals’ on a wide range of products during this sale.