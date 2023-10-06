Amazon has announced that the much-awaited Great Indian Festival will begin from October 8 with 24 hours early access from Prime members and over 25,000 products to be available via ‘KickStarter Deals’ from October 26. The e-commerce giant is promising ‘never-seen-before deals’ on a wide range of products during this sale.

Here are some of the top ‘KickStarter’ deals on premium smartphones:

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) variant is currently priced at ₹84,999 instead of ₹1,31,999. Customers can avail an additional flat ₹10000 instant discount on SBI credit card transaction. Furthermore, interested buyers can reduce the value up to ₹37,500 by exchanging their old smartphones.

This smartphone from Samsung operates on Android 12, with One UI 4.1 as its user interface. It boasts a 6.8-inch Edge QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display that supports a dynamic refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. In its game mode, it offers a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. Under the hood, the phone is driven by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and is available with up to 12GB of RAM.

It features a quad rear camera configuration, consisting of a 108-megapixel primary sensor equipped with an f/1.8 lens, accompanied by a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Additionally, the camera setup includes two 10-megapixel telephoto lenses, one offering 3x optical zoom and the other providing 10x optical zoom capabilities.

For selfies and video calls, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra incorporates a front-facing 40-megapixel camera sensor paired with an f/2.2 lens.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is currently up for grabs at ₹99,999. Customers can avail an additional flat ₹7000 instant discount on SBI credit card transaction. Furthermore, interested buyers can reduce the value up to ₹47,500 by exchanging their old smartphones.

This smartphone from Samsung is equipped with a 6.70-inch touchscreen as its primary display, featuring a resolution of 1080x2636 pixels and a pixel density of 425 pixels per inch (ppi). Additionally, it boasts a 1.10-inch secondary display with a resolution of 112x300 pixels and a pixel density of 303 pixels per inch (ppi). Under the hood, it is driven by a 2.95GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ processor and comes with 8GB of RAM. Running on Android 10, it is powered by a 3300mAh battery and supports wireless charging.

For optics, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G includes a dual setup on the rear, comprising a 12-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8 and a pixel size of 1.4 microns, alongside a 12-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.2 and a pixel size of 1.12 microns. The rear camera setup features autofocus. For selfies, the phone features a 10-megapixel front camera with an f/2.4 aperture and a pixel size of 1.22 microns.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is currently priced at ₹1,54,999 during the Amazon sale. Customers can avail an additional flat ₹7000 instant discount on SBI credit card transaction. Furthermore, interested buyers can reduce the value up to ₹49,500 by exchanging their old smartphones.

This smartphone from Samsung is equipped with a 7.60-inch touchscreen as its primary display, boasting a resolution of 2176x1812 pixels and a pixel density of 374 pixels per inch (ppi).

Additionally, it features a 6.20-inch touchscreen as its secondary display, with a resolution of 904x2316 pixels and a pixel density of 412 pixels per inch (ppi). Powering the device is an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, accompanied by 12GB of RAM. Running on Android 13, it relies on a 4400mAh battery for its power needs and supports proprietary fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 comes equipped with a triple camera configuration on the rear, consisting of a 50-megapixel primary camera with an aperture of f/1.8, a 12-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.2, and a 10-megapixel camera with an aperture of f/2.4. The rear camera setup includes autofocus. For selfies, the phone features a dual camera setup on the front, which includes a 10-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a secondary 4-megapixel camera with an f/1.8 aperture, boasting a pixel size of 2.0 microns.

realme narzo 60 5G

This smartphone from Realme is currently retailing at ₹16,499 after receiving an 18 percent discount. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1500 on SBI credit card EMI transaction. Furthermore, interested buyers can reduce the value up to ₹15,100 by exchanging their old smartphones.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G features a 90 Hz refresh rate on its 6.43-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1200x2400 pixels (FHD+). It is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 processor and boasts 8GB of RAM. This device runs on Android 13 and is backed by a 5000mAh non-removable battery, supporting 33W Fast Charging for quick recharging.

Regarding the camera setup, the Realme Narzo 60 5G is equipped with a dual-camera configuration on the rear, comprising a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel camera. For selfies, it features a single front camera with a 16-megapixel sensor.

The device operates on Realme UI 4.0, built on the Android 13 platform, and offers storage options of 128GB and 256GB.

iQOO Z6 Lite 5G

The iQOO Z6 Lite 5G (6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is currently priced at ₹12,999. Customers can avail a 10 percent instant discount up to ₹1250 on SBI credit card Non-EMI transactions. Furthermore, interested buyers can reduce the value up to ₹11,950 by exchanging their old smartphones. It is equipped with a standard 5,000mAh battery and also features a 120Hz panel. Additionally, it is quite likely one of the most affordable 5G-capable smartphones available in the market. In terms of its optical capabilities, the phone boasts a 50MP primary camera along with a 2MP macro shooter.

