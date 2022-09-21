Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts tonight for Prime members: Details

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will offer mobile accessories starting at ₹49. Laptops, smartwatches and other gadgets will be available with up to 75% off in the sale. For instance, Amazfit T-Rex 2 will retail at ₹14,999. MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop will be up for purchase at ₹67,990. As teased on Amazon, Boat Rockerz 450 will be available at a discounted price of ₹990. Similarly, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Android tablet will be available at ₹17,999. In the sale, buyers can get discount coupons, exchange offers and no-cost EMI buying options as well.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}