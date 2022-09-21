Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts tonight for Prime members: Details

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts tonight for Prime members: Details2 min read . 06:02 PM IST
- Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will go live tonight at 12pm for Prime members. For all users, the sale will start on September 23.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is almost here. The sale will go live tonight at 12pm for Prime members. For all users, the sale will start on September 23. This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Amazon has announced unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. Buyers will also get a chance to redeem Amazon diamonds for cash back rewards in the sale. Bank offers during the sale include 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is almost here. The sale will go live tonight at 12pm for Prime members. For all users, the sale will start on September 23. This year, the Amazon festive sale will last eight days and will continue till September 30. Amazon has announced unlimited cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. Buyers will also get a chance to redeem Amazon diamonds for cash back rewards in the sale. Bank offers during the sale include 10% instant discount on purchases made using SBI credit and debit cards.
Under the smartphone category, iQoo Z6 Pro will be available at ₹17,999. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G can be purchased at ₹11,999, while the Redmi Note 11 will retail at ₹10,799. Apple iPhone 12 is teased to be available under ₹40,000 in the Amazon sale. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G will be available at an effective price of ₹52,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, on the other hand, can be purchased at ₹16,999.
Under the smartphone category, iQoo Z6 Pro will be available at ₹17,999. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G can be purchased at ₹11,999, while the Redmi Note 11 will retail at ₹10,799. Apple iPhone 12 is teased to be available under ₹40,000 in the Amazon sale. Samsung Galaxy S22 5G will be available at an effective price of ₹52,999. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, on the other hand, can be purchased at ₹16,999.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will offer mobile accessories starting at ₹49. Laptops, smartwatches and other gadgets will be available with up to 75% off in the sale. For instance, Amazfit T-Rex 2 will retail at ₹14,999. MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop will be up for purchase at ₹67,990. As teased on Amazon, Boat Rockerz 450 will be available at a discounted price of ₹990. Similarly, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Android tablet will be available at ₹17,999. In the sale, buyers can get discount coupons, exchange offers and no-cost EMI buying options as well.
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will offer mobile accessories starting at ₹49. Laptops, smartwatches and other gadgets will be available with up to 75% off in the sale. For instance, Amazfit T-Rex 2 will retail at ₹14,999. MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop will be up for purchase at ₹67,990. As teased on Amazon, Boat Rockerz 450 will be available at a discounted price of ₹990. Similarly, the Lenovo Yoga Smart Android tablet will be available at ₹17,999. In the sale, buyers can get discount coupons, exchange offers and no-cost EMI buying options as well.
In the TVs and appliances category, buyers can get lowest-ever prices on products. For example, Samsung 253 litre 3-star refrigerator will be available at a discounted price of ₹24,290. Similarly, Redmi Android 11 series smart LED TV will be up for sale at ₹12,999. LG 6.5 star top load washing machine can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹16,990.
In the TVs and appliances category, buyers can get lowest-ever prices on products. For example, Samsung 253 litre 3-star refrigerator will be available at a discounted price of ₹24,290. Similarly, Redmi Android 11 series smart LED TV will be up for sale at ₹12,999. LG 6.5 star top load washing machine can be purchased at a discounted price of ₹16,990.