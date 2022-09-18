Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to offer iPhone 12 under 40,000: Details

A teaser on Amazon web page reveals that Apple iPhone 12 will be available below ₹40,000 in the sale. Most likely, this will be the price for the phone’s base variants that packs 64GB internal storage.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts September 23. The annual festival sale will offer deals on smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and others. Days ahead of the start date, the e-tailer has started teasing deals on premium phones that will be available in the sale. A teaser on Amazon web page reveals that Apple iPhone 12 will be available below ₹40,000 in the sale. Most likely, this will be the price for the phone’s base variants that packs 64GB internal storage.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts September 23. The annual festival sale will offer deals on smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and others. Days ahead of the start date, the e-tailer has started teasing deals on premium phones that will be available in the sale. A teaser on Amazon web page reveals that Apple iPhone 12 will be available below ₹40,000 in the sale. Most likely, this will be the price for the phone’s base variants that packs 64GB internal storage.
Apple iPhone 12 is currently priced at ₹59,990 in India. The Amazon page says that this will be the ‘lowest ever price’ of iPhone 12.
Apple iPhone 12 is currently priced at ₹59,990 in India. The Amazon page says that this will be the ‘lowest ever price’ of iPhone 12.
On the specifications front, iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display panel with 460ppi pixel density and 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone has a Super Retina XDR display with ceramic shield protection. It comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset and is offered in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On the specifications front, iPhone 12 comes with a 6.1-inch OLED display panel with 460ppi pixel density and 1200nits peak brightness. The smartphone has a Super Retina XDR display with ceramic shield protection. It comes powered by A14 Bionic chipset and is offered in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For optics, the iPhone 12 features a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, it is equipped with a dual 12MP camera setup. The phone is IP68 rated and supports MagSafe wireless charging.
For optics, the iPhone 12 features a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front for selfies. On the rear, it is equipped with a dual 12MP camera setup. The phone is IP68 rated and supports MagSafe wireless charging.
Meanwhile, Flipkart has also revealed offers on Apple iPhones that will be available during the Big Billion Days sale. As teased, iPhone 13 will be available at ₹4_990 suggesting that the smartphone will retail at below ₹50,000 in the sale. Apple recently slashed the price of iPhone 13 from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900.
Meanwhile, Flipkart has also revealed offers on Apple iPhones that will be available during the Big Billion Days sale. As teased, iPhone 13 will be available at ₹4_990 suggesting that the smartphone will retail at below ₹50,000 in the sale. Apple recently slashed the price of iPhone 13 from ₹79,900 to ₹69,900.
Apple iPhone 12 mini will be available under ₹40,000. Apple iPhone 12 mini is a small screen device having a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Similarly, the iPhone 11 will retail below ₹30,000. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, will sell under ₹1 Lakh. iPhone 13 Pro is teased to be available under ₹90,000 in the upcoming sale. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start on September 23.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apple iPhone 12 mini will be available under ₹40,000. Apple iPhone 12 mini is a small screen device having a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display. Similarly, the iPhone 11 will retail below ₹30,000. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max, on the other hand, will sell under ₹1 Lakh. iPhone 13 Pro is teased to be available under ₹90,000 in the upcoming sale. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale will start on September 23.