Amazon Great Indian Festival sale to offer iPhone 12 under 40,000: Details

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale starts September 23. The annual festival sale will offer deals on smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi and others. Days ahead of the start date, the e-tailer has started teasing deals on premium phones that will be available in the sale. A teaser on Amazon web page reveals that Apple iPhone 12 will be available below ₹40,000 in the sale. Most likely, this will be the price for the phone’s base variants that packs 64GB internal storage.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}