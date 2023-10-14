The 2023 Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is now live, offering excellent discounts on a wide range of items. You can enjoy discounts on phones, gadgets, TVs, laptops, and more. Additionally, if you use an SBI credit or debit card, you will receive an extra 10 percent discount on select items. For gaming enthusiasts, there are exciting deals on gaming consoles as well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Amazon sale, gaming consoles are on sale at reduced prices. You can discover special discounts on Xbox Series consoles and the PlayStation 5. Let's take a look at some of these appealing offers.

Xbox Series X The Xbox Series X, renowned as one of the top gaming consoles globally, had an initial price of Rs. 49,990 in India, which increased to Rs. 55,990 last year. However, in the current Amazon sale, it is up for grabs at a reduced price of just Rs. 48,979, marking a 13 percent discount. This console boasts exceptional power with 12 teraflops of graphics capability and offers compatibility with older Xbox games.

PlayStation 5 The PlayStation 5, or PS5, made its debut in India with a price tag of Rs. 49,990 in 2021. However, last year, its price experienced a 10 percent increase, reaching Rs. 54,990. The digital version also saw a price adjustment, going from Rs. 39,990 to Rs. 44,990. But in the Great Indian Festival sale, the PS5 disc variant is now available for just Rs. 44,990, offering an 18 percent discount. If you happen to possess an SBI debit or credit card, you can enjoy further discounts. Additionally, there is a special PS5 bundle tailored for football enthusiasts, priced at Rs. 48,189, a notable reduction from its MRP of Rs. 59,390.

Nintendo Switch OLED The Nintendo Switch OLED is a noteworthy improvement over the standard Nintendo Switch. It features a larger OLED display, increased storage, and a more robust kickstand. In the Amazon sale, it is available for Rs. 31,900, a substantial reduction from its MRP of Rs. 49,999. It is worth noting that Nintendo does not officially sell its products in India, but you can locate imported models online.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

