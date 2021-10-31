This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Prime members from 98.7% pin codes of India shopped during the festive season
3 out of 5 signups on Prime came from beyond metro cities like Nalgonda, Chandrapur, Alwar, Hassan, Bijnor, Malda and Itanagar.
Amazon Great Indian Festival (GIF) sale began on 2 October and the one-month festive sales have finally concluded for the month of October. The GIF will continue till 2 November. The e-commerce giant has revealed some statistics about the sale.
Here are the some of highlights Great Indian Festival revealed by the e-commerce company:
Customers from 99.7% pin codes shopped during the month-long celebrations.
79% of new customers came from tier 2 & 3 towns like Ernakulam, Guntur, Krishna, Godavari and more.
1 out of 2 Prime members who shopped during the festive season were from tier 2 & 3 towns
Amazon India claims that local sellers on the platform clocked a 2x spike and sold over 10 products every minute.
Top performing sellers under the Local Shops on Amazon program include SMILE- BOX, Liteon Bangalore, HomeUPS Chennai (Kitchen- Inverters & Batteries), Peps Industries (Mattress) and E-Sales India (Washing Machine, Refrigerator, AC, TV).
Most popular products from Local shops sellers include Front load washing machines, Refrigerators, LED TV’s, Inverter Batteries, Dish-washers, Soap dispensers, JK Copier Paper and organic rock salt.
Most popular categories from Local Shops on Amazon include major appliances, kitchen, home entertainment (TV’s), furniture, home, lawn & garden, grocery.
Smartphone sales
Over 84% of mid-range segment of smartphones bought on Amazon.in were 5G ready
Amazon claims that over 10 lakh customers purchased a smartphone on Amazon.in for the first time.
Other Gadgets
During the sale, Amazon claims that more than 120 audio products were purchased every minute.
Vlogging cameras and tripods gained popularity
Smart security cameras also gained traction among buyers
5 routers/ extenders were bought every minute during the festive season and over 10 storage device every minute.