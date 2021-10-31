Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon Great Indian Festival (GIF) sale began on 2 October and the one-month festive sales have finally concluded for the month of October. The GIF will continue till 2 November. The e-commerce giant has revealed some statistics about the sale.

Customers from 99.7% pin codes shopped during the month-long celebrations.

79% of new customers came from tier 2 & 3 towns like Ernakulam, Guntur, Krishna, Godavari and more.

Prime members from 98.7% pin codes of India shopped during the festive season

3 out of 5 signups on Prime came from beyond metro cities like Nalgonda, Chandrapur, Alwar, Hassan, Bijnor, Malda and Itanagar.

1 out of 2 Prime members who shopped during the festive season were from tier 2 & 3 towns

Amazon India claims that local sellers on the platform clocked a 2x spike and sold over 10 products every minute.

Top performing sellers under the Local Shops on Amazon program include SMILE- BOX, Liteon Bangalore, HomeUPS Chennai (Kitchen- Inverters & Batteries), Peps Industries (Mattress) and E-Sales India (Washing Machine, Refrigerator, AC, TV).

Most popular products from Local shops sellers include Front load washing machines, Refrigerators, LED TV’s, Inverter Batteries, Dish-washers, Soap dispensers, JK Copier Paper and organic rock salt.

Most popular categories from Local Shops on Amazon include major appliances, kitchen, home entertainment (TV's), furniture, home, lawn & garden, grocery. Smartphone sales

Over 84% of mid-range segment of smartphones bought on Amazon.in were 5G ready

Amazon claims that over 10 lakh customers purchased a smartphone on Amazon.in for the first time. Other Gadgets

