Amazon India will be starting the Great Indian Festival on 17 October and many deals will be made available to Prime members on 16 October. Smartphones are one of the hottest commodities during the sale season and the e-commerce giant will be offering a range of discounts and offers on the sale of smartphones.

According to Amazon, buyers can get up to 40% off on top smartphone brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, OPPO, Vivo and Honor amongst others.

Another big discount will be available to buyers using HDFC credit or debit cards. The e-tailers will offering 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank Debit & Credit cards. Apart from that, no-Cost EMI on Credit and Debit Cards as well as exchange offers will be available.

Here are some of the new smartphones that will be made available during Amazon Great Indian Festival:

OnePlus 8T

The new OnePlus smartphone will be launched during the Great Indian Festival. It will come with a 120HZ Fluid AMOLED Display and 65W Fast Charging. It will also get 5G connectivity with the help of a Snapdragon Processor.

OnePlus will be using a 48MP primary sensor in the quad camera setup. The price of the new phone will be revealed on 14 Oct at 8:30pm. This product will also have an additional 10% off on HDFC cards.

Samsung Galaxy M31 Prime

A new variant will be introduced with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. It comes with a 64MP quad camera and a 6000mAH battery. The screen is a FHD+ sAMOLED Display. The phone will be available starting ₹16,499 and will have 6 month No Cost EMI offers and complimentary 3 month prime membership as well.

This new variant will also have an introductory offer of ₹1000 Amazon Pay cashback for a limited period. It will also have an additional 10% off on HDFC cards.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

This latest addition to Samsung S line-upcomes with a FHD+ AMOLED screen with 120 Hz refresh rate. The phone gets 30x Zoom (12+12+8 rear cam), 32 MP front snapper, Exynos 990 Processor and a 4500mAh battery. The device will be available at ₹49,999 with a ₹4000 Instant Bank discount.

OPPO A15

This phone comes with an AI triple camera and 6.52-inch water drop display. This product will be available from 19 October. The smartphone will also have an additional 10% off on HDFC cards.

