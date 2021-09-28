As festive season progresses, Amazon is ready to open its Great Indian Festival sale on October 3. The flagship sale by the e-commerce major will see discounts on a variety of products across segments. Amazon has teased some offers days ahead of the sale. Among them are some lucrative discounts on smartphones.

Here are some of the smartphone deals that you can explore during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

Also Read: Amazon advances festive sales blitz to align with Flipkart’s

iPhone 12 and iPhone 11

Although Apple has recently launched iPhone 13, the previous generations smartphones from the company remain relevant. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 11 are expected to see some offers during the Great Indian Festival. The iPhone 12 (128GB) is currently selling at 68,999 whereas the iPhone 11 (64GB) is available for 49,900. These prices are likely to go down during the sale.

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 gets the top-shelf Snapdragon 888 processor and 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The USP of the phone, however, is the rear camera setup developed jointly with Hasselblad. It gets OnePlus' Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus 9 is selling for ₹54,999 without any discounts on Amazon, but this is likely going to change.

OnePlus Nord 2

Different variants of OnePlus Nord 2 are available for ₹29,999 and ₹34,999. It has also been included in the list of phones likely to get a discount during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The phone comes in 8GB+128GB or 12GB+256GB configurations and a Dimensity 1200 processor. It also features a high refresh rate screen and a 50 MP primary camera.

OnePlus 9R

The affordable member of the OnePlus 9 family is currently going for ₹39,999 or ₹43,9992, depending on the memory configuration you choose. This is expected to come down further during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. The OnePlus 9R boasts a Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, coupled with 8GB or 12GB of RAM. It comes with a 48 MP main camera, 6.55-inch 120Hz screen and 4,500 mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi 11X 5G

The Xioami Mi 11X 5G is currently available for ₹29,999 and has been teased for a price cut during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Specification-wise, it is very similar to the OnePlus 9R, featuring the same Snapdragon 870, a 48MP camera, 120Hz refresh rate on the screen and 4,520 mAh battery.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.