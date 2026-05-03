Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale announced: bank offers, dates and top discounts

Soon after Flipkart announced its Sasa Lele sale, Amazon has also confirmed the dates for the company's Great Indian Summer Sale. The e-commerce giant has also noted that there will be discounts across a variety of categories during the upcoming sale, including smartphones, large appliances, fashion, and everyday essentials.

Here is a breakdown of the bank offers, category discounts, and more for the upcoming sale:

Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale date: The Great Indian Summer Sale is scheduled to officially kick off at exactly midnight (12:00 AM) on May 8. It's not clear if there will be early access for Amazon Prime customers, as is usually the norm during these sales.

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Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale bank offers: Amazon has tied up with HDFC Bank and will offer shoppers during its upcoming sale an instant 10% discount on credit card and EMI transactions. However, the company has not yet revealed the cap on this discount.

Meanwhile, the company has also announced that it will offer its Prime subscribers a flat ₹250 cashback on spending of ₹2,500, along with an extra 3% off on items over ₹2 lakh.

Meanwhile, buyers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card will receive their standard unlimited 5% cashback across purchases. The e-commerce giant also offers a no-cost EMI option on select credit and debit cards.

Amazon Great Indian Summer Sale discounts: Amazon has already announced various deals across categories, along with some specific price drops for a few devices like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iQOO 15R.

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Here are the deals announced so far:

Up to 40% off on mobile phones and accessories, paired with exchange benefits reaching up to ₹ 66,000.

66,000. Up to 65% off on home appliances, supported by exchange discounts of up to ₹ 20,000.

20,000. Up to 70% off on AI-powered devices.

Up to 45% off on Amazon's own Echo devices and Fire TV Sticks.

Price drops of 50% to 80% on fashion and beauty products.

Up to 60% off on daily essentials.

For ultra-affordable purchases, the Amazon Bazaar section will highlight fashion and home products priced under ₹ 299. Top deals on tech products: Amazon has begun teasing some of the key deals during the Great Indian Summer Sale. Here's every deal on tech products announced so far.

Smartphones: A listing on the Amazon sale page suggests that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G will be available starting at ₹94,999, inclusive of bank and coupon offers.

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Meanwhile, the iQOO 15R will be available at an effective price of ₹42,999, and OnePlus Nord 6 at a price of ₹36,999. Other phones getting a discount during the offer period will include the iQOO Z11x 5G, which will be available for ₹20,999, and the iPhone 16, whose deal has not been confirmed yet.

Laptops & Smart TVs: For gamers, the Asus TUF laptop featuring an RTX 3050 GPU will be listed at ₹69,990, including bank offers. In the home entertainment space, Amazon is promising big discounts on a Samsung 55-inch QLED TV, bringing it down to ₹40,240.

Audio & Wearables: Amazon is also offering discounts on a number of audio products, with the recently launched OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro being available at a price of ₹3,799 and Samsung's Galaxy Buds4 Pro dropping to ₹19,499.

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