Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 date announced: Top deals, discounts, bank offers and more

Amazon has announced that its Republic Day Sale will commence from 16 January, offering discounts on a wide array of products. The top brands set to receive discounts during this period include iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Apple, Sony, TCL, LG, HP, and Boat.

Meanwhile, customers can expect discounts on major categories such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, TVs, cameras, audio products, wearables, home and kitchen appliances, auto accessories, health and personal care equipment, fashion and apparel, footwear, beauty products, home essentials and furniture, grocery and gourmet foods, baby care products, and pet supplies.

Amazon Republic Day Sale top deals: Amazon has revealed some of the top deals for the Republic Day Sale, including on popular devices like the iQOO Z10R and OnePlus 15R.

The recently launched OnePlus 15R will be available at an effective price of ₹44,999 with a credit card EMI offer. The iQOO Z10R, on the other hand, will be available for an effective price of ₹18,499 with a coupon offer.

For those looking to buy a Samsung device, the Galaxy A55 will also be getting a steep discount and will be available to buy at a price of ₹23,999. Another Samsung device to get a discount during the sale will be the Galaxy M17 5G, which will be available for an effective price of ₹12,999. For budget buyers, the Redmi A4 will be available to buy at an effective price of ₹8,299.

Amazon has also begun teasing an offer on the iPhone 15 but has not yet revealed the full sale price of the device. The 2023 Apple flagship currently costs around ₹55,000 on Amazon but may go below ₹50,000 during the Republic Day Sale.

For those looking for a good-quality TWS, the OnePlus Buds 4 will be available at a price of ₹4,999.

The dedicated Amazon microsite for the sale also lists sections like “8 pm Deals”, “Trending Deals”, and “Blockbuster Deals”, which will be updated with top offers as the sale progresses.

View full Image Top deals during Amazon Republic Day 2026 sale

Amazon Republic Day Sale card offers: Amazon has confirmed that there will be a 10% instant bank discount during the sale when making payments using SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Moreover, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users will also be able to avail unlimited 5% cashback during the sale.