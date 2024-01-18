Amazon Great Republic Day Sale ends tomorrow: Deals on premium smartphones you shouldn't miss
Amazon's Great Republic Day Sale offers discounts on smartphones with SBI credit cards and EMI transactions. Best deals include HONOR 90 at ₹30,999, OnePlus 11R 5G at ₹39,999, iQOO 12 5G at ₹52,999, Motorola razr 40 Ultra at ₹69,999, and Apple iPhone 13 at ₹61,999.
Amazon has launched its Great Republic Day Sale, commencing today on January 13, 2024, and running until January 17, 2024. During this period, shoppers have the opportunity to enjoy a 10% instant discount when using SBI credit cards and opting for EMI transactions on smartphones from leading brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, realme, Xiaomi, Apple, iQOO, Honor, Motorola, POCO, and others. Furthermore, there are attractive exchange offers available for premium smartphones.