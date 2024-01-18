Amazon has launched its Great Republic Day Sale, commencing today on January 13, 2024, and running until January 17, 2024. During this period, shoppers have the opportunity to enjoy a 10% instant discount when using SBI credit cards and opting for EMI transactions on smartphones from leading brands such as OnePlus, Samsung, realme, Xiaomi, Apple, iQOO, Honor, Motorola, POCO, and others. Furthermore, there are attractive exchange offers available for premium smartphones. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Customers making purchases using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can receive unlimited 5% cashback and have the opportunity to win rewards of up to ₹5,000 while participating in the Great Republic Day Sale.

Here are some of the best deals on premium smartphones you should not miss.

HONOR 90 (12GB + 512GB) This smartphone is priced at ₹30,999 instead of ₹49,999. Additionally, customers can avail a flat ₹2250 instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card transaction.The HONOR 90 smartphone boasts a 200MP Ultra-Clear main camera, a 120Hz Quad-Curved floating AMOLED display and the industry's first 3840Hz PWM dimming for eye health. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and runs on Magic OS 7.1 based on Android 13.

OnePlus 11R 5G (GB RAM, 128GB Storage) This smartphone is currently retailing at ₹39,999. You can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹750 on SBI Credit Card Non-EMI transaction.The OnePlus 11R 5G features a triple camera setup, including a 50MP main camera with Sony IMX890, 8MP ultrawide, and Macro Lens. The 6.7-inch 120Hz Super Fluid AMOLED display offers vibrant visuals, and it is powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, running OxygenOS based on Android 13.

iQOO 12 5G (12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) This smartphone is up for grabs at ₹52,999. You can avail a flat ₹2250 instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Card transaction. The iQOO 12 5G boasts a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor on a 4nm TSMC Process, Adreno 750 GPU, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. Its camera setup includes a 50MP Astrography, 50MP Ultra-Wide, and 64MP Periscope Telephoto with 100X Digital zoom. The 6.78" 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display gets 3000 nit peak brightness. With a 120W fast charger, IP64 rating for dust/water resistance, and Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14, it offers a good-performance package.

Motorola razr 40 Ultra ( 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) This smartphone is up for grabs at ₹69,999.The Motorola razr 40 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform, 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It sports a 6.9" FHD+ pOLED main display and a 3.6" pOLED external display. The camera setup includes a 12MP main camera with OIS, 13MP ultra-wide/macro, and a front camera with 32MP on the main display and 12MP on the external display. The device has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, IP52 water-repellent design, a 3800mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging, and 5W wireless charging support.

Apple iPhone 13 (256GB) This smartphone comes with a 6.1 inchesSuper Retina XDR display, an advanced dual-camera system with 12 MP wide and Ultra-wide cameras, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and a 12 MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode. Ensuring lightning-fast performance, it comes embedded with an A15 Bionic chip. Get this on Amazon for ₹61,999.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!