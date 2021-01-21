Amazon India’s ongoing ‘ Great Republic Day Sale ’ will be live until 11:59 pm on 23 January. The e-commerce platform is offering discounts of a wide range of products like smartphones, laptops, headphones, speakers and more. Customers can shop for the latest gadgets and accessories from top brands like OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, HP, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Vivo, OPPO, boAt, JBL, Sony and others.

Buyers can also save more by getting an extra 10% instant discount with SBI Credit cards and EMI, No-cost EMI using Bajaj Finserv EMI card, Amazon Pay ICICI Credit card and select Debit & Credit Cards.

Here are some smartphone deals available on Amazon.in:

Apple iPhone 12 Mini: The new Apple iPhone 12 Mini comes with 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR Display and the A14 Bionic chip. The phone comes with a dual-camera system: 12MP ultra-wide and wide cameras, 12MP TrueDepth front camera. It also gets IP68 water resistance and supports MagSafe accessories. Amazon is offering the iPhone 12 mini at ₹59,990.

OnePlus 8T 5G: OnePlus 8T 5G comes with 2.86GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 with Adreno 650GPU quad core processor, 5G connectivity, 120Hz fluid AMOLED display and more. The device gets a 4500 mAh lithium-polymer battery and it is available in 8GB and 12GB RAM variants. The smartphone is available for ₹40,499.

Samsung Galaxy M51: This smartphone comes with 64MP quad camera setup, 6.7-inch sAMOLED Plus Infinity-O display and Qualcomm Snapdragon SD730G octa core processor. It is available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants and also gets a massive 7000 mAh battery. The device is available for ₹20,999.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro: This smartphone from Xiaomi Redmi comes with 6.67-inch FHD+ full screen dot display. The phone gets a 48MP quad-camera setup and 5020 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octa core processor. Amazon is offering the smartphone at a price of ₹12,999.

