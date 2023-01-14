Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Sony announes offers on headphones, speakers

During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, interested buyers can reap the benefits of great discounts from brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and more. The e-tailer will provide discounts and cashbacks on electronics, accessories, gadgets, clothing among others. Interestingly, the e-commerce platform will provide up to 40 percent on smartphones, accessories, smartwatches, laptops and more.