Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Sony announes offers on headphones, speakers

The e-commerce giant Amazon has announced its Republic Day sale for this year. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin from January 19, 2023 and conclude on January 22, 2023. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.
The e-commerce giant Amazon has announced its Republic Day sale for this year. The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin from January 19, 2023 and conclude on January 22, 2023. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.
During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, interested buyers can reap the benefits of great discounts from brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and more. The e-tailer will provide discounts and cashbacks on electronics, accessories, gadgets, clothing among others. Interestingly, the e-commerce platform will provide up to 40 percent on smartphones, accessories, smartwatches, laptops and more.
During the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, interested buyers can reap the benefits of great discounts from brands like Oppo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Apple, Vivo and more. The e-tailer will provide discounts and cashbacks on electronics, accessories, gadgets, clothing among others. Interestingly, the e-commerce platform will provide up to 40 percent on smartphones, accessories, smartwatches, laptops and more.
Amazon India has also announced a 10 percent instant discount on using SBI credit card and opting EMI transactions for SBI card users. The e-tailer has also revealed that the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will include budget bazaar, blockbuster deals, pre-booking, 8PM deals and certain new launches. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.
Amazon India has also announced a 10 percent instant discount on using SBI credit card and opting EMI transactions for SBI card users. The e-tailer has also revealed that the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will include budget bazaar, blockbuster deals, pre-booking, 8PM deals and certain new launches. Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail special deals by accessing early from January 18.
Here are some of the best deals announced by Sony during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:
Here are some of the best deals announced by Sony during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale:
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones will be available for purchase at a discounted price of ₹19,900. It sports over the ear design and comes with padding on ear cups for comfort. It is offered with Bluetooth 5.0, touch controls, and USB-C port. These headphones support dual pairing and built-in microphones.
Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones
The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones will be available for purchase at a discounted price of ₹19,900. It sports over the ear design and comes with padding on ear cups for comfort. It is offered with Bluetooth 5.0, touch controls, and USB-C port. These headphones support dual pairing and built-in microphones.
Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones
The Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones will be priced at ₹13,990. This includes a cashback of ₹3,000. It features 6mm audio drivers and is claimed to offer up to 36 hours of battery life with a charging case. It is IPX4 rated certified for water resistance and comes equipped with active noise cancellation.
Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones
The Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones will be priced at ₹13,990. This includes a cashback of ₹3,000. It features 6mm audio drivers and is claimed to offer up to 36 hours of battery life with a charging case. It is IPX4 rated certified for water resistance and comes equipped with active noise cancellation.
Sony SRS-XG300 speaker
The Sony SRS-XG300 speaker will be up for grabs at ₹22,990. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and stereo pairing. The device features a USB-C port for charging and is claimed to provide up to 25 hours of playtime.
Sony SRS-XG300 speaker
The Sony SRS-XG300 speaker will be up for grabs at ₹22,990. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and stereo pairing. The device features a USB-C port for charging and is claimed to provide up to 25 hours of playtime.
Sony HT-S20R soundbar
The Sony HT-S20R soundbar will be available during the sale at a price of ₹15,990. It offers support for Dolby Digital and 5.1 channel sound with 400W output.