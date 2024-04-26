Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Deals on smartphones and everything to expect
Amazon's upcoming Great Summer sale promises substantial discounts on a range of popular smartphones, including models from OnePlus, Redmi, Samsung, and others. While specific pricing and dates are yet to be announced, Prime members will gain early access.
Amazon has officially announced the imminent arrival of its highly anticipated Great Summer sale, promising Indian consumers a plethora of enticing discounts on a wide array of popular smartphones. While the exact dates of the sale are still under wraps, the e-commerce giant has teased eager shoppers with a sneak peek into the deals they can expect.