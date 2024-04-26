Amazon has officially announced the imminent arrival of its highly anticipated Great Summer sale, promising Indian consumers a plethora of enticing discounts on a wide array of popular smartphones. While the exact dates of the sale are still under wraps, the e-commerce giant has teased eager shoppers with a sneak peek into the deals they can expect.

According to the teaser page unveiled by Amazon, the Great Summer sale is poised to showcase the "best smartphone deals" available, enticing tech enthusiasts with promises of significant savings. Among the highlights revealed ahead of the event, Amazon has confirmed discounts on a variety of OnePlus devices, including the OnePlus 12, OnePlus Nord CE 4, OnePlus 12R, and OnePlus Nord 3, among others.

Additionally, the sale is set to feature markdowns on devices such as the Redmi 13C, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M34, Xiaomi 14, Samsung Galaxy S23, iQOO Z9, Galaxy S24, Tecno Pova 6 Pro, and more, as outlined on the official sale listing. While specific pricing details remain undisclosed, prospective buyers can anticipate unveiling closer to the commencement of the sale.

While tantalizing discounts on flagship phones are teased, consumers are advised to temper their expectations until further announcements. While the specific iPhone models slated for discounts have yet to be unveiled, the teaser assures Apple aficionados that the sale will include enticing offers on select iPhone models, potentially including the current iPhone 15 series.

In addition to the promised discounts, customers can look forward to additional savings with a 10 percent instant discount on OneCard credit or debit cards, alongside attractive EMI options. Further discount offers are expected on ICICI bank and Bank of Baroda cards, although specific details remain forthcoming. Prime members can gain exclusive early access to smartphone deals a day before the general public, adding an extra incentive for membership.

As anticipation mounts, Amazon is expected to reveal the precise launch dates for the Great Summer sale in the near future, allowing consumers to mark their calendars and prepare to seize the best deals on offer.

