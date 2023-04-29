Amazon Great Summer Sale announced, to offer discount on smartphones, ACs, and other electronics2 min read . Updated: 29 Apr 2023, 11:04 AM IST
Amazon Great Summer Sale starts May 4. As always, Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale.
Online commerce website Amazon has announced a Great Summer Sale on its platform. The sale will start May 4, 2023 and will offer discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, home appliances and more.
