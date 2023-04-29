Online commerce website Amazon has announced a Great Summer Sale on its platform. The sale will start May 4, 2023 and will offer discounts on a range of products including smartphones, laptops, home appliances and more.

As always, Amazon Prime members will get early access to the sale. It will begin 12 hours early for the Prime members. The e-commerce platform has also announced bank offers that will be available during the sale. These include 10% instant savings for ICICI and Kotak Bank card holders.

Amazon has also created a webpage of the upcoming sale that gives a peek into the offers. Although the page does not reveal the exact discounts, it says that the sale will offer different price category stores under ₹99, ₹199 and the like.

In the mobile category, one will be able to purchase OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite at a discounted price of ₹18,499. Similarly, Redmi 12C is teased to be available at ₹8,999 in the upcoming sale. OnePlus Bullets Z2, on the other hand, will sell at ₹1,599.

In Amazon Great Summer Sale, buyers will get up to 60% off on TV and appliances category. As teased on the sale page, OnePlus Y series HD ready LED Android TV will retail at a discounted price of ₹14,999. LG 190L single door refrigerator can be purchased at ₹17,490, while LG 1.5 ton 5 star AI dual inverter split AC will be available at ₹46,490.

The sale will also offer exchange offers and no-cost EMI buying option to the users. In the electronics and accessories category, Zebronics Haze wireless mouse is teased to be available at ₹249, while the Fire-boltt ninja sall pro plus smartwatch will be up for purchase at ₹1,699. Boat Rockerz+ 255 Pro+ neckband will be available below its retail price of ₹3,999.