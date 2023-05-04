E-commerce giant Amazon is back with its summer sale, starting from May 4 – May 8, 2023. It will provide customers with offers on several products across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, home and Kitchen, large appliances, TVs and more.

Customers can avail discounts with great offers from brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, LG among others. All the offers will be made available to Prime members 12 hours prior allowing them to exclusively shop, avail deals and best offers ahead of others.

If you are looking for a new smartphone, here are some of the best deals for you under various budget ranges.

Premium deals

iPhone 14

The Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) is up for grabs at ₹67,999. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹19,950. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). The effective price of the Apple device can come down to less than ₹49,000 inclusive of all the offers.

OnePlus 11 5G

The OnePlus 11 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available during the sale at ₹56,999. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹19,950. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). The effective price of the OnePlus handset can come down to less than ₹40,000 inclusive of all the offers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

This smartphone (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹30,499 during the Amazon summer sale. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹20,450. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). The effective price of the Samsung handset can come down to less than ₹15,000 inclusive of all the offers.

iQOO Neo 7 5G

The iQOO Neo 7 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB) is up for grabs at ₹28,999. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹19,950. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). The effective price of the iQoo handset can come down to less than ₹10,000 inclusive of all the offers.

Mid-range smartphones deals

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹19,999 during the Amazon sale. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹18,450. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC and boasts a primary triple camera setup with 108MP main sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

This smartphone (6GB, 128GB Storage) from Samsung is available at ₹14,990. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹14,050. It is powered by a Exynos 1330 Octa Core 2.4GH 5nm processor and boasts a primary triple camera setup with 50MP main sensor.

Redmi Note 12 5G

This smartphone (4GB RAM, 128GB ROM) from Xiaomi is up for grabs at ₹17,999. It is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen1 6nm Octa-core 5G processor for high performance and efficiency with Adreno 619 GPU; Up to 2.0GHz. It boasts a Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness and 240Hz touch sampling rate.

The Prime Early Access will be active from midnight of May 4, 2023. Prime members will also have an extra ₹250 instant bank discount on shopping from ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Kotak Bank Credit/Debit Cards on a single order of ₹15,000 and above from 2nd May when the deals, a preview to the main shopping event goes live at midnight. Prime members can avail this discount till 4th May 23:59 pm.

Customers will also get the chance to win up to ₹5000 as rewards during the Pay & Shop Rewards Festival by making daily payments such as sending or receiving money, paying bills and more. In addition to this, avail instant credit up to ₹60,000 with Amazon Pay Later along with welcome rewards worth ₹600.