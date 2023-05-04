If you are looking for a new smartphone, here are some of the best deals for you under various budget ranges.
E-commerce giant Amazon is back with its summer sale, starting from May 4 – May 8, 2023. It will provide customers with offers on several products across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, home and Kitchen, large appliances, TVs and more.
Customers can avail discounts with great offers from brands like Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, Xiaomi, LG among others. All the offers will be made available to Prime members 12 hours prior allowing them to exclusively shop, avail deals and best offers ahead of others.
Premium deals
Premium deals
iPhone 14
The Apple iPhone 14 (128 GB) is up for grabs at ₹67,999. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹19,950. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). The effective price of the Apple device can come down to less than ₹49,000 inclusive of all the offers.
OnePlus 11 5G
The OnePlus 11 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is available during the sale at ₹56,999. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹19,950. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). The effective price of the OnePlus handset can come down to less than ₹40,000 inclusive of all the offers.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
This smartphone (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) is priced at ₹30,499 during the Amazon summer sale. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹20,450. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). The effective price of the Samsung handset can come down to less than ₹15,000 inclusive of all the offers.
iQOO Neo 7 5G
The iQOO Neo 7 5G (8GB RAM, 128GB) is up for grabs at ₹28,999. Customers can even reduce the price by exchanging an old smartphone for up to ₹19,950. Moreover, interested buyers can avail a 10% instant discount up to ₹1000 on ICICI Credit Card EMI transaction on minimum purchase value of ₹5000 (for Prime customers only). The effective price of the iQoo handset can come down to less than ₹10,000 inclusive of all the offers.
