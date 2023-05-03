E-commerce giant Amazon is back with its summer sale, starting from May 4 – May 8, 2023. It will provide customers with offers on several products across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, home and Kitchen, large appliances, TVs and more.

Customers can avail discounts with great offers from brands like Samsung, Mamypoko, Loreal, TCL, V Guard, Godrej, Zydus, LG among others. All the offers will be made available to Prime members 12 hours prior allowing them to exclusively shop, avail deals and best offers ahead of others.

The Prime Early Access will be active from midnight of May 4, 2023. Prime members will also have an extra ₹250 instant bank discount on shopping from ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Kotak Bank Credit/Debit Cards on a single order of ₹15,000 and above from 2nd May when the deals, a preview to the main shopping event goes live at midnight. Prime members can avail this discount till 4th May 23:59 pm.

Customers will also get the chance to win up to ₹5000 as rewards during the Pay & Shop Rewards Festival by making daily payments such as sending or receiving money, paying bills and more. In addition to this, avail instant credit up to ₹60,000 with Amazon Pay Later along with welcome rewards worth ₹600.

Here are the great deals across categories on Amazon.in Great Summer Sale. Check out all the offers here.

Laptops and Televisions

Up to 40% off on laptops, up to 60% off on Smart TVs and appliances across top brands including Samsung, Godrej, LG, Haier and Llyod

Up to 60% on wide range of smart TVs, up to 50% off on 32-inch smart TVs, up to 60% off on QLED TVs, up to ₹ 14,000 exchange on large screen TVs, up to 50% off on OLED TVs, up to 55% off on 4K TVs

14,000 exchange on large screen TVs, up to 50% off on OLED TVs, up to 55% off on 4K TVs Upto 50% Off on tablets such as Samsung S8 WiFi Graphite and newly launched OnePlus Pad

Avail an exchange up to ₹ 21000, up to 10% cashback on Amazon Pay, NECMI for up to 12 months on select products

21000, up to 10% cashback on Amazon Pay, NECMI for up to 12 months on select products Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD accessorised with Win 11/Office 2021, in colours such as Platinum or Grey/ with 2 Year Warranty

Electronics and Large Appliances:

Up to 75% off on PC accessories such as Lenovo 15.6" (39.62cm) Slim Everyday Backpack that comes with water-resistance, 2-side pockets, padded adjustable shoulder straps

Up to 70% off on speakers and soundbars from top brands such as Boat, Sony, JBL, Zebronics and Blaupunkt

Avail exciting offers on JBL Wave Beam and Zebronics jukebar 9750 5.1.2 soundbar

Buy smartwatches including BeatXP Vega, BeatXP Marv Neo and BoAt Flash among others at their lowest prices ever

Up to 35% Off on printers, up to 60% off on monitors, up to 30% off on desktops, up to 40% off on Gaming Headsets, Keyboards, and other Gaming Accessories

Buy washing machines starting from ₹ 6,990. chimneys starting from INR 4,490, microwaves starting from ₹ 499

Smartphones & Mobile accessories: