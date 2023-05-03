Amazon Great Summer Sale: Deals on TVs, laptops and other electronics

E-commerce giant Amazon is back with its summer sale, starting from May 4 – May 8, 2023. It will provide customers with offers on several products across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, home and Kitchen, large appliances, TVs and more.
E-commerce giant Amazon is back with its summer sale, starting from May 4 – May 8, 2023. It will provide customers with offers on several products across categories including smartphones, consumer electronics, home and Kitchen, large appliances, TVs and more.
Customers can avail discounts with great offers from brands like Samsung, Mamypoko, Loreal, TCL, V Guard, Godrej, Zydus, LG among others. All the offers will be made available to Prime members 12 hours prior allowing them to exclusively shop, avail deals and best offers ahead of others.
Customers can avail discounts with great offers from brands like Samsung, Mamypoko, Loreal, TCL, V Guard, Godrej, Zydus, LG among others. All the offers will be made available to Prime members 12 hours prior allowing them to exclusively shop, avail deals and best offers ahead of others.
The Prime Early Access will be active from midnight of May 4, 2023. Prime members will also have an extra ₹250 instant bank discount on shopping from ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Kotak Bank Credit/Debit Cards on a single order of ₹15,000 and above from 2nd May when the deals, a preview to the main shopping event goes live at midnight. Prime members can avail this discount till 4th May 23:59 pm.
The Prime Early Access will be active from midnight of May 4, 2023. Prime members will also have an extra ₹250 instant bank discount on shopping from ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Kotak Bank Credit/Debit Cards on a single order of ₹15,000 and above from 2nd May when the deals, a preview to the main shopping event goes live at midnight. Prime members can avail this discount till 4th May 23:59 pm.
Customers will also get the chance to win up to ₹5000 as rewards during the Pay & Shop Rewards Festival by making daily payments such as sending or receiving money, paying bills and more. In addition to this, avail instant credit up to ₹60,000 with Amazon Pay Later along with welcome rewards worth ₹600.
Customers will also get the chance to win up to ₹5000 as rewards during the Pay & Shop Rewards Festival by making daily payments such as sending or receiving money, paying bills and more. In addition to this, avail instant credit up to ₹60,000 with Amazon Pay Later along with welcome rewards worth ₹600.
Here are the great deals across categories on Amazon.in Great Summer Sale. Check out all the offers here.
Here are the great deals across categories on Amazon.in Great Summer Sale. Check out all the offers here.
Laptops and Televisions
- Up to 40% off on laptops, up to 60% off on Smart TVs and appliances across top brands including Samsung, Godrej, LG, Haier and Llyod
- Up to 60% on wide range of smart TVs, up to 50% off on 32-inch smart TVs, up to 60% off on QLED TVs, up to ₹14,000 exchange on large screen TVs, up to 50% off on OLED TVs, up to 55% off on 4K TVs
- Upto 50% Off on tablets such as Samsung S8 WiFi Graphite and newly launched OnePlus Pad
- Avail an exchange up to ₹21000, up to 10% cashback on Amazon Pay, NECMI for up to 12 months on select products
- Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD accessorised with Win 11/Office 2021, in colours such as Platinum or Grey/ with 2 Year Warranty
Electronics and Large Appliances:
- Up to 75% off on PC accessories such as Lenovo 15.6" (39.62cm) Slim Everyday Backpack that comes with water-resistance, 2-side pockets, padded adjustable shoulder straps
- Up to 70% off on speakers and soundbars from top brands such as Boat, Sony, JBL, Zebronics and Blaupunkt
- Avail exciting offers on JBL Wave Beam and Zebronics jukebar 9750 5.1.2 soundbar
- Buy smartwatches including BeatXP Vega, BeatXP Marv Neo and BoAt Flash among others at their lowest prices ever
- Up to 35% Off on printers, up to 60% off on monitors, up to 30% off on desktops, up to 40% off on Gaming Headsets, Keyboards, and other Gaming Accessories
- Buy washing machines starting from ₹6,990. chimneys starting from INR 4,490, microwaves starting from ₹499
Smartphones & Mobile accessories:
Laptops and Televisions
- Up to 40% off on laptops, up to 60% off on Smart TVs and appliances across top brands including Samsung, Godrej, LG, Haier and Llyod
- Up to 60% on wide range of smart TVs, up to 50% off on 32-inch smart TVs, up to 60% off on QLED TVs, up to ₹14,000 exchange on large screen TVs, up to 50% off on OLED TVs, up to 55% off on 4K TVs
- Upto 50% Off on tablets such as Samsung S8 WiFi Graphite and newly launched OnePlus Pad
- Avail an exchange up to ₹21000, up to 10% cashback on Amazon Pay, NECMI for up to 12 months on select products
- Buy Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Intel Core i3-1115G4 11th Gen 15.6" (39.62cm) FHD Laptop (8GB/256GB SSD accessorised with Win 11/Office 2021, in colours such as Platinum or Grey/ with 2 Year Warranty
Electronics and Large Appliances:
- Up to 75% off on PC accessories such as Lenovo 15.6" (39.62cm) Slim Everyday Backpack that comes with water-resistance, 2-side pockets, padded adjustable shoulder straps
- Up to 70% off on speakers and soundbars from top brands such as Boat, Sony, JBL, Zebronics and Blaupunkt
- Avail exciting offers on JBL Wave Beam and Zebronics jukebar 9750 5.1.2 soundbar
- Buy smartwatches including BeatXP Vega, BeatXP Marv Neo and BoAt Flash among others at their lowest prices ever
- Up to 35% Off on printers, up to 60% off on monitors, up to 30% off on desktops, up to 40% off on Gaming Headsets, Keyboards, and other Gaming Accessories
- Buy washing machines starting from ₹6,990. chimneys starting from INR 4,490, microwaves starting from ₹499
Smartphones & Mobile accessories:
- Up to 40% off on Smartphones across top brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, iQOO, realme narzo, Apple, Tecno and many more
- Buy 5G smartphones starting ₹10499 with exciting exchange offers on select smartphones
- Avail iPhone 14 as Biggest Deal of the Sale with a massive price drop
- New smartphones such as OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Redmi 12C, Realme Narzo N55, Samsung M14 5G, Lava Blaze 2 Tecno Spark 10 and Tecno Phantom V Fold will be available at exciting prices.
- Redmi A1 available starting ₹5699 and Lava Blaze 5G starting ₹10499
- Buy Oneplus 10 series starting ₹11000 with additional exchange bonus upto ₹10000. OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 19 Pro 5G at ₹29999 and ₹54999 respectively. OnePlus 10T 5G will be also be available starting ₹53999 and One Plus Nord series starting from ₹17499
- Buy newly launched Samsung Galaxy M14 5G starting at ₹12490, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G starting ₹14499, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G starting ₹51999 and more.
- Newly launched Redmi 12C with high performance MediaTeK Helio G85 processor starting ₹8499. Redmi Note 12 5G available at ₹15499 and Redmi 11 Prime 4G available at ₹9499
- Up to 75% off on headphones on exisiting and newly launched headphones such as JBL Wave Beam, boAt Airdopes Atom 81, boAt Airdopes 170, ZEBRONICS PODS 2 Wireless TWS Earbuds
- Latest headset launches such as OnePlus Buds Pro 2, Jabra Elite 4 and Elite 5, OnePlus Buds Pro 2R, Ptron Zen, OnePlus Buds Nord 2, Ikodoo Buds Z and Ikodoo Buds One will be available at exciting offers
- Avail great deals and offers on newly launched accessories such as OnePlus Bus Pro 2, Jabra Elite 5, OnePlus Bus Pro 2R, Ptron Zen, OnePlus Buds Nord 2, Ikodoo Buds Z, Ikodoo Buds One
- Up to 40% off on Smartphones across top brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, iQOO, realme narzo, Apple, Tecno and many more
- Buy 5G smartphones starting ₹10499 with exciting exchange offers on select smartphones
- Avail iPhone 14 as Biggest Deal of the Sale with a massive price drop
- New smartphones such as OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G, Redmi 12C, Realme Narzo N55, Samsung M14 5G, Lava Blaze 2 Tecno Spark 10 and Tecno Phantom V Fold will be available at exciting prices.
- Redmi A1 available starting ₹5699 and Lava Blaze 5G starting ₹10499
- Buy Oneplus 10 series starting ₹11000 with additional exchange bonus upto ₹10000. OnePlus 10R 5G and OnePlus 19 Pro 5G at ₹29999 and ₹54999 respectively. OnePlus 10T 5G will be also be available starting ₹53999 and One Plus Nord series starting from ₹17499
- Buy newly launched Samsung Galaxy M14 5G starting at ₹12490, Samsung Galaxy M33 5G starting ₹14499, Samsung Galaxy S22 5G starting ₹51999 and more.
- Newly launched Redmi 12C with high performance MediaTeK Helio G85 processor starting ₹8499. Redmi Note 12 5G available at ₹15499 and Redmi 11 Prime 4G available at ₹9499
- Up to 75% off on headphones on exisiting and newly launched headphones such as JBL Wave Beam, boAt Airdopes Atom 81, boAt Airdopes 170, ZEBRONICS PODS 2 Wireless TWS Earbuds
- Latest headset launches such as OnePlus Buds Pro 2, Jabra Elite 4 and Elite 5, OnePlus Buds Pro 2R, Ptron Zen, OnePlus Buds Nord 2, Ikodoo Buds Z and Ikodoo Buds One will be available at exciting offers
- Avail great deals and offers on newly launched accessories such as OnePlus Bus Pro 2, Jabra Elite 5, OnePlus Bus Pro 2R, Ptron Zen, OnePlus Buds Nord 2, Ikodoo Buds Z, Ikodoo Buds One