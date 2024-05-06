The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is nearing its end, with just a few days left before it wraps up. Interestingly, the extravaganza provided a wide array of deals spanning various product categories, this sale has been a hit. From smartphones and wearables to tablets and TVs, there have been enticing discounts across the board. In case you overlooked some of the stellar deals on top-tier smartphones, now is your opportunity to seize them. Check out the list below for the finest premium smartphones currently on offer at discounted prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iQOO 12 5G The iQOO 12 5G is up for grabs at ₹52,999. It is powered by a 3.3 GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform built on a 4nm TSMC process, featuring Adreno 750 graphics, LPDDR5X RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. Its camera setup includes a 50MP 1/1.3" primary Astrography lens, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and a 64MP 3X periscope telephoto with 100X digital zoom. The device sports a 6.78" 144Hz LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 3000 nits and is SGS-certified for low blue light with 2160Hz PWM for smooth brightness control. Enhanced gaming features include a supercomputing Q1 chip, symmetrical dual stereo speakers, 4D game vibration, and a large X-axis linear motor. It supports 120W fast charging, is IP64 rated for dust and water resistance, and runs Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

OnePlus 12 The OnePlus 12 (12GB RAM, 256GB ROM) is selling at ₹64,999. This smartphone features a Pro-level Hasselblad camera system with a 50MP Sony LYT-808 primary sensor with OIS, a 64MP 3X periscope telephoto for portraits, and a 48MP ultra-wide with a 114-degree field of view. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform and supports long-lasting performance, with software optimizations allowing apps to stay active for up to 72 hours without reloading and offering up to three hours of heavy gaming. The device has a 2K 120Hz ProXDR display with advanced LTPO technology for improved visuals. Running OxygenOS based on Android 14, it also offers ultra-fast charging with a 5400 mAh battery, including 100W wired SUPERVOOC and 50W wireless charging, providing 19 hours of YouTube playback. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Motorola razr 40 Ultra The Motorola razr 40 Ultra (8GB RAM, 246GB ROM) is currently selling at a price of ₹69,999. The Motorola razr 40 Ultra features the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It has a 6.9" FHD+ pOLED main display and a 3.6" external pOLED display. The main camera is 12MP with OIS, while the rear camera includes a 13MP ultra-wide with a 108° field of view. The front-facing camera on the main display is 32MP, with an additional 8MP sensor. The device has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for durability, an IP52 water-repellent design, and a 3800mAh battery supporting 30W TurboPower charging and 5W wireless charging. It comes with dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos and Spatial Sound, along with a suite of sensors including a fingerprint reader, accelerometer, gyroscope, and eCompass.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro The Apple iPhone 15 Pro is currently selling at ₹1,27,990. textured matte-glass back and Ceramic Shield front for enhanced toughness. It offers a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, supporting refresh rates up to 120Hz, and Dynamic Island for dynamic notifications. Powered by the A17 Pro chip, it provides immersive gaming and efficient all-day battery life. The Pro camera system includes 7 pro lenses, with a 48MP main camera for high-resolution photos. The customizable Action Button lets you quickly access your favorite feature, such as Silent mode, Camera, Voice Memo, or Shortcut, by pressing and holding. The iPhone 15 Pro is splash, water, and dust-resistant.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G is priced at ₹139999. It features a premium titanium exterior and a large 17.25cm (6.8") flat display, embodying the sleek design lineage of the Galaxy Note. The S Pen allows precise writing, tapping, and navigation. With industry-leading megapixels and advanced AI processing, the Galaxy S24 Ultra delivers outstanding image quality, with the new ProVisual engine enhancing color tone, reducing noise, and increasing detail. The Circle to Search feature enables Google Search by circling objects with the S Pen or finger. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy, this phone offers fast processing for high-performance gaming, with ray tracing for realistic graphics, shadows, and reflections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

