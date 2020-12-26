Amazon Health and Fitness Fest: Deals on the smartwatch, fitness trackers

Earlier this week, Amazon India had announced a ‘Health and fitness Fest’ storefront. This new storefront will provide easier access to fitness equipment in view of the New Year resolutions. Customers can choose from offers on a wide selection of products ranging from fitness equipment and accessories, smartwatches and fitness trackers, workout apparel, health and wellness supplements and more on Amazon India. The Fitness Fest Storefront will be live until January 2, 2021.

Here are few of the deals and offers from sellers here.

Fitness Trackers and Smartwatches

GOQii Vital 3.0 Body Temperature – GOQii’s fitness tracker comes with an OLED colour display fitness tracker. It keeps track of temperature, blood pressure, continuous 24x7 heart rate monitoring, calories burned, distance covered, active hours and sleep patterns in an OLED colour display. It is available for ₹3,960.

Garmin Vivoactive 3 GPS Smartwatch - Vívoactive 3 smartwatch offers contactless payments, more than 15 preloaded sports apps. Built-in GPS lets users record the distance, pace, location and more for outdoor activities. Available for ₹22,990.

Mi Smart Band 5 – Mi Smart band 5 comes with 1.1-inch full touch AMOLED color display and 5 ATM water resistance. It comes with magnetic charging and features like Personal Activity Intelligence (PAI) and 11 sports mode. 14 days battery backup ensures long-lasting battery life. Get this for ₹2,499.

Amazfit Bip U Smart Watch – It comes with features like SpO2 & Stress Monitor, Heart rate sensor and 60+ sports modes for any type of workout. It comes with 5 ATM water resistance with swim-tracking and battery life with up to 9 days backup. Amazfit Bip U smartwatch is available for ₹3,999.

Fossil Gen 5 Smartwatch – The touchscreen smartwatch comes with a speaker for audible alerts, taking phone calls and more. It has increased storage capacity and three smart battery modes to extend battery life for multiple days. There is built-in GPS for distance tracking and battery efficient heart-rate sensor. The smartwatch is available for ₹22,995.

Titan Connected X Smartwatch - The Titan Connected X Smartwatch comes with features like 1.2-inch full touch color screen display with analogue hands, activity tracking, customizable watch faces, find your phone feature, music & camera control, weather updates, calendar alerts and customizable reminders amongst others. The smartwatch is also equipped with various fitness features like heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, resting and active calorie counter to help users stay motivated. This smartwatch is priced at ₹11,995.

TWS Headphones

boAt Airdopes 281 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds - boAt Airdopes 281 TWS earbuds come equipped with 6mm Titanium alloy drivers for immersive, HD sound. The latest Bluetooth v5.0 offers instant connectivity. It comes with a battery capacity of 40mAh for each earbud, audio experience for up to 3.5 hours in a go. It is IPX5 rated to offer resistance against sweat and water scares. The new earbuds are priced for ₹1,999.

Amazfit PowerBuds TWS Earbuds - It comes with in-ear PPG heart rate sensor. Amazfit Powerbuds monitor heart rate during exercise and notify the user when the heart rate exceeds the warning value. The company claims that the magnetic split ear-hook design enhances the firm fit and stability of the earbuds. The earbuds deliver 8 hours of play-time on a single charge and coupled with the portable magnetic charging case, the user can get a total of 24 hours of music. It is available for ₹4,499.

Fitness Equipment

Cockatoo Motorised Treadmill – The Cockatoo multi-function motorised Treadmill offers features such as massager, heart rate sensors, intuitive buttons, digital display panel & more. It is available for ₹18,990.

Kore 16-30 Kg Home Gym Set - This fitness kit from KORE contains gym equipment required for the beginners. It comes with accessories like 1x3 feet curl rods, 2x14-inch dumbbell rods, leather gloves, gym backpack and more. It is available for ₹1,499.

Strauss Anti-Skid Yoga Mat - The mat grip is designed to keep it firm and unmovable during exercises. It is available at a price ranging from ₹408 - ₹1,799 on Amazon India.

MuscleBlaze Raw Whey Protein - The unflavored whey protein provides 24g of unsweetened whey protein concentrate. It is available for ₹1,179.

